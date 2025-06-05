New-look Toronto Argonauts squad to kick off ’25 season in Montreal

Toronto Argonauts head coach Ryan Dinwiddie smiles during a team walk-through ahead of the 111th CFL Grey Cup, in Vancouver, on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

TORONTO — The Toronto Argonauts squad head coach Ryan Dinwiddie led to a 2024 Grey Cup win will be vastly different than the one tasked with defending the title.

Toronto visits the Montreal Alouettes on Friday in the season opener for both teams. But the Argos will be minus seven defensive starters, along with quarterback Chad Kelly and rushing leader Ka’Deem Carey.

“I see a new group coming together and building its identity,” Dinwiddie said. “I feel like the new pieces really fit in well and even the young rookies fit into the culture and understand what it is.

“I think we’re definitely capable of being a playoff team and making a run at the end, but we’ve obviously got to prove that.”

Defensive linemen Jake Ceresna and Robbie Smith (both in Edmonton), Ralph Holley (Cleveland, NFL) and Folarin Orimolade (trade, Calgary), linebacker Tunde Adeleke (Ottawa, then retired) and defensive backs Royce Metchie (Edmonton) and DaShaun Amos (Hamilton) are all gone. Ditto for Carey, who was released last weekend after rushing for 1,060 yards and seven TDs last season, his first with Toronto.

For the second straight year, Toronto is opening the season with Kelly, the CFL’s 2023 outstanding player. Kelly, 31, suffered a fractured tibia and fibula in last year’s 30-28 East Division final win over Montreal that required surgery and was only cleared to practise late last week.

Veteran Nick Arbuckle will start in Montreal. Arbuckle got the nod for Toronto’s Grey Cup showdown versus Winnipeg, passing for 252 yards and two TDs in securing MVP honours in the Argos’ 41-24 victory.

Last season, Kelly missed the entire exhibition campaign and Toronto’s first nine regular-season contests after being suspended by the CFL for violating its gender-based violence policy. The Argos went 5-4 under Cam Dukes (4-4) and Arbuckle (1-0) before Kelly was reinstated and finished with a 10-8 record to stand second in the East Division.

Toronto also released Dukes last weekend.

Arbuckle will have a veteran receiving corps with DaVaris Daniels, Damonte Coxie, Dejon Brissett (top Canadian in Grey Cup) and David Ungerer III. But Makai Polk (61 catches, 1,024 yards, five TDs) is now an Atlanta Falcon.

Deonta McMahon (288 rushing yards, six-yard average, 30 catches, 237 yards, TD) replaces Carey at halfback.

The offensive line will again be solid, anchored by Canadian tackle Ryan Hunter, the CFL’s top lineman last year, who moves to the right side this season. Towering Sage Doxtater (6-7, 343 pounds) starts at left guard after joining the Argos late last season.

Sophomore defensive end Derek Parish (six sacks last season) starts on the defensive line, Veteran Anthony Lanier II (free agent, Saskatchewan) and rookie Jeremiah Ojo (’25 first-round pick) should both get chances to play.

Veteran middle linebacker Wynton McManis returns and will be flanked by Canadian Cam Judge (trade, Calgary). And although Amos and Metchie are gone, cornerbacks Tarvarus McFadden and Beniie Franklin and halfback Mark Milton remain in the secondary.

Veteran kicker Lirim Hajrullahu and punter John Haggerty are also back. The return game is handled capably by Janarion Grant, the CFL’s top special-teams player last season, who will miss the season opener due to injury.

“Our guys all know what the expectation is,” Dinwiddie said. “I don’t care how many guys are new or how many guys we’ve lost, no one cares about that.

“We’ve got to understand it’s going to be a tough season, we’re going to have some ups and downs just like you always do. It’s a new chapter, a new season, and now we’ve got to go earn it.”

Since 2022, Toronto is 7-2 versus Montreal in the regular season but Montreal holds the overall edge (112-99-3). Dinwiddie, entering his fifth season as Argos head coach, is 26-10 versus division rivals.

Montreal head coach Jason Maas is 13-5 within the East Division.

2024 record: 10-8, second, East Division.

Did you know?: Toronto’s affable GM Mike (Pinball) Clemons is 8-0 in the Grey Cup as a player, coach and administrator since joining the franchise in 1989.

Key additions: DL Antony Lanier Lanier II (Saskatchewan), LB Cameron Judge (Calgary).

Key losses: DLs Jake Ceresna (Edmonton), Robbie Smith (Edmonton), Ralph Holley (Cleveland, NFL), Folarin Orimolade (Calgary) and Jared Brinkman (Edmonton), DBs DaShaun Amos (Hamilton) and Royce Metchie (Edmonton), linebacker Tunde Adeleke (Ottawa, then retired), WR Makai Polk (Atlanta, NFL), RB Ka’Deem Carey (released) and QB Cam Dukes (released).

Players to watch: RB Deonta McMahon, WRs DaVaris Daniels, Damonte Coxie and Dejon Brissett, LB Wynton McManis, KR-WR Janarion Grant, K Lirim Hajrullahu.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 5, 2025.

Dan Ralph, The Canadian Press