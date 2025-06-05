Ottawa’s Maschmeyer signed by PWHL Vancouver expansion team, Serdachny to Seattle

One of the first players signed to the Ottawa Charge in the inaugural season of the Professional Women’s Hockey League (PWHL) is moving across the country.

The PWHL has announced that goalie Emerance Maschmeyer has agreed to a two-year deal with the PWHL Vancouver expansion team, locking her in through the 2026-27 season.

Maschmeyer is an Olympic goal medallist and was among the first three players signed to the Ottawa team in 2023 when the league was forming. In her two seasons with Ottawa, she’s won 15 games, with two shutouts. She led all goaltenders with 23 appearances and 548 saves during the inaugural season and played in 18 of the Charge’s first 22 games in 2024-25 before suffering a season-ending injury.

She is the first goalie in the league to surpass 1,000 career saves in the regular season.

“Joining Vancouver is an incredible opportunity, and I’m thrilled to be a part of such an exciting chapter of the league’s expansion,” Maschmeyer said in a news release.

Vancouver has also signed defenders Sophie Jaques and Claire Thompson, both from the Minnesota Frost.

“Your dedication to the team on and off the ice, the energy you brought to the rink every day, your commitment to being an active member of the community, and your leadership are just a few of many things about you that will be missed,” the Ottawa Charge said, of Maschmeyer, in a post on social media. “From the game saving stops to your kindness to everyone you crossed paths with, we can’t thank you enough. All the best in Vancouver.”

Serdachny to Seattle

PWHL Seattle announced Thursday that Ottawa forward Danielle Serdachny has signed a two-year contract.

Serdachny was chosen second overall by Ottawa in the 2024 PWHL Draft. She scored two goals and six assists in the 2024-25 regular season and had two assists in the 2025 playoffs.

Serdachny has represented Team Canada at three Women’s World Championships, capturing gold in 2024 and silver in 2023 and 2025.

“I am eager to contribute to building a remarkable legacy for this incredible city. I’m excited for what’s ahead and grateful for the opportunity to be one of the team’s first signees,” Serdachny said in a news release.

Hughes protected

A fourth Ottawa Charge player has now been protected from the expansion process. The Charge have previously announced protection for forward Emily Clark, goalie Gwyneth Philips, and defender Ronja Savolainen from the expansion draft.

On Thursday, the Charge announced that forward Gabbie Hughes has also been protected, following Maschmeyer’s and Serdachny’s signings. Hughes has played two seasons with the Charge, and has a total of 14 goals and 14 asissts in 53 regular season games. She had three asissts in the 2025 playoffs.

The league allows teams to protect a fourth player after their initial three once two members of the team have been signed through the expansion process. Any other player on the team could become a member of either the Vancouver or Seattle expansion teams by next week.

Expansion teams have been granted an exclusive window to sign a maximum of five players up until Sunday, June 8 at 5 p.m. The 2025 Expansion Draft presented by Upper Deck will take place on Monday, June 9 at 8:30 p.m., where Seattle and Vancouver will select a minimum of seven players each until each has reached a 12-player roster.

Seattle and Vancouver will acquire a combined total of four players from each of the six inaugural teams as they build their rosters ahead of their 2025–26 season debuts.