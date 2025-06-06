Phil Mickelson says 2025 U.S. Open will be his last

Phil Mickelson hits his tee shot on the second hole during the second round of the Deutsche Bank Championship golf tournament in Norton, Mass., on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2015. (AP / Stew Milne)

Not wanting to close all doors, six-time U.S. Open runner-up Phil Mickelson admitted that next week probably will be his last chance at winning the event that has brought him so much heartache.

Mickelson has won six major championships, including the Masters three times, and showed in 2021 that he does have the ability to pull off surprises. He won the PGA Championship at age 50 that came with the added perk of a five-year U.S. Open exemption.

That exemption package expires this year when the U.S. Open arrives next week to Oakmont Country Club, just outside of Pittsburgh.

So is this the last chance to earn the elusive trophy that just slipped from his grasp in runner-up finishes in 1999, 2002, 2004, 2006, 2009 and 2013? Will he get another chance to complete a career grand slam?

“I haven’t thought about it too much,” Mickelson said before this weekend’s LIV event in Virginia. “There’s a high likelihood that it will be, but I haven’t really thought about it too much.”

There are ways Mickelson can find his way into the U.S. Open field beyond this year. For starters, he can go through the grueling qualifying process. And the USGA always can grant him an exemption like it did in 2021.

He also can get there by leading LIV’s player standings at the end of the current year. He went into the Virginia event in 15th place.

Mostly, though, Mickelson says he hasn’t thought about his U.S. Open future. Or he has and he doesn’t care to reveal his thinking just yet. He even says he is undecided about his LIV career.

“As far as my playing schedule, I don’t know the answer to that,” Mickelson said. " ... I don’t have a great answer for you. I’m also going to be 55 in a couple weeks, so I want to be realistic there, too."

While Mickelson says he isn’t sure if he is willing to go through the qualifying process for future, U.S. Opens, he is far more clear on his expectations in order to continue his LIV playing days. He is captain of the LIV team HyFlyers and holds the position in high regard.

“I want this team to succeed. I don’t want to hold it back,” he said. “If I’m not an asset, if I’m not helping, if I’m holding it back, then it’s time for me to move on and get somebody else in here who is going to really help the team win and succeed. This year I’ve played better.”