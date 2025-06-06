‘The building is electric’: Oilers superfan prepares for Game 2 of Stanley Cup Final

Edmonton Oilers superfan Trevor Don Weal talks about the sense of excitement among his fellow fans as the team continues its Stanley Cup run.

The Edmonton Oilers have a shot at securing a 2-0 advantage in the Stanley Cup Final against the Florida Panthers on Friday night.

The Oilers won Game 1 on Wednesday after charging back from a two-goal deficit, with Leon Draisaitl scoring near the end of overtime to secure a 4-3 victory.

Devoted Oilers fans are surrounding Rogers Place in Edmonton ahead of Game 2, including superfan Trevor Don Weal.

“This building is electric already,” Weal told CTV News Channel ahead of Friday’s game. “The band Park and the Moss Pit, there’s thousands of people lined up out there already. The excitement in Edmonton is real.”

The Moss Pit, named after former Oilers’ dressing room attendant Joey Moss, has become the official outdoor viewing spot for fans outside of Rogers Place. Moss began working with the Oilers in the mid ‘80s and worked with the club in various capacities until his death in 2020.

Meanwhile, Weal paints his hair in the colours of the Oilers – orange and blue – as a tribute to the team for every game.

“I coloured the top of the Mohawk orange, and the sides are blue, and we got the mullet flowing in the back,” he said.

Weal says he hasn’t noticed any nervous jitters from the players, particularly after their overtime victory on Wednesday.

“Even after Game 1, in their interviews and everything, even on the overtime winning goal, it wasn’t a huge celebration,” Weal explained. “It was like, ‘All right, that’s one. Now it’s time to go get the next one.’”

He has a steadfast belief in the Oilers taking this series in five games.

“They’re going to win it at home, in front of all these great fans.”