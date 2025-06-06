Ticats GM says he has been diagnosed with ‘a serious form of cancer’

Hamilton Tiger-Cats general manager Ted Goveia says he has been diagnosed with "a serious form of cancer that's spread."

In a story posted on the club's website Friday, Goveia, 55, said the diagnosis was made in April. Although there was no specific mention as to the form of the disease, two league sources said Goveia is battling esophageal cancer.

"I wanted to keep my health condition in house until we had a chance to build our team and pick our final roster," he said. "I am grateful that we were able to focus on fielding the best team possible for 2025 and not have my health become a distraction.

"I let the players know that I'm not going to be here (at team facilities) every minute of the day, and I’m going to be in treatment and need to focus on my health. I’m still the general manager, but I’ll not always be in the building. But in today’s day and age, everything’s downloaded to my laptop and there’s always the phone."

Goveia, of Burlington, Ont., was named Hamilton’s GM on Dec. 5, 2024, following 11 years with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers. The appointment was a homecoming for Goveia, who played high school football at Assumption Secondary School and later coached there as well as other local organizations.

Goveia's early days as Ticats' GM were long and busy as he put together a staff while looking to improve a roster that last year missed the CFL playoffs. All the while getting to know the people in his new workplace.

But in March, Goveia told The Canadian Press he never had to look far to gain a sense of perspective or appreciation that he'd landed his dream job.

“The other morning I went into the office at 6:30 a.m.,” Goveia said. “Got up, grabbed my coffee and drove over the (Burlington Skyway) bridge and I’m looking out and the sun was coming up.

“I just sat there smiling as I drove thinking, ‘Man, I’m 17 minutes from home.’ I do love southern Ontario and appreciate the opportunity to work back at home, for sure.”

Hamilton (7-11) missed the 2024 CFL playoffs and last won the Grey Cup in 1999.

"Our CFL family and the entire CFL community sends its best wishes to Ted Goveia after learning of his cancer diagnosis," CFL commissioner Stewart Johnston said in a statement. "Fans from coast to coast to coast send their strength to you and your family.

"Your journey through the game has been an incredible inspiration to us all, and we're here now to support you every step of the way throughout this courageous fight."

Goveia began his tenure in Winnipeg as the club's assistant GM/player-personnel director before being promoted to senior assistant GM in 2019 following the franchise’s 33-12 Grey Cup win over Hamilton.

Goveia said being away from the team while undergoing treatment will only serve to motivate him in his fight.

"I enjoy being around our players and I will miss the daily interaction — it motivates me to kick this and get back with the team," he said. "I feel like we're in good shape, but I did have to meet with everybody in the building because I thought they had the right to know.

"As difficult a conversation as it is to have, I owe that to the players and to the people who are working here.”

And Goveia said the Ticats are in very good hands at this time.

"I'm not at all concerned that we're going to be able to function well throughout this,” he said. "I don’t have one worry about that.

"I feel like we're in good shape, and I think we’ve got a bunch of rising stars (in football operations)."

Goveia began his CFL career with the Toronto Argonauts in 2010, serving as running backs coach and director of Canadian scouting before being promoted to player-personnel director. Over his four seasons with the club (2010-13), it reached the playoffs three times and captured the 100th Grey Cup in 2012 under then-head coach Scott Milanovich, who's entering his second season as Hamilton's head coach/offensive co-ordinator.

Goveia would later be on two Grey Cup-winning squads in Winnipeg (2019, 2021).

Before making the move to the CFL, Goveia spent 15 years coaching Canadian university football, including stops at his alma mater, Mount Allison, McMaster, and the University of British Columbia.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 6, 2025.

Dan Ralph, The Canadian Press