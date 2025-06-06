Toronto FC’s June 13 game at Los Angeles FC postponed to October

Los Angeles FC forward Denis Bouanga reacts after the team defeats Club América in a FIFA Club World Cup play-in soccer match Saturday, May 31, 2025, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)

TORONTO — Toronto FC’s MLS game at Los Angeles FC, originally scheduled for June 13, has been postponed until Oct. 8, the club announced Friday.

LAFC’s June 25 away game at Real Salt Lake has also been rescheduled to Sept. 17.

The shift is due to LAFC’s late qualification for the FIFA Club World Cup, which kicks off June 14. Los Angeles defeated Mexico’s Club America 2-1 in a one-game playoff May 31, with Denis Bouanga’s 115th-minute goal securing the final berth in the 32-team tournament.

LAFC will play out of Group D, alongside Brazil’s CR Flamengo, Tunisia’s ES Tunis and England’s Chelsea, at the 32-team FIFA tournament that runs through July 13 across the U.S.

LAFC opens play against Chelsea in Atlanta on June 16, before facing ES Tunis in Nashville on June 20 and CR Flamengo in Orlando, Fla. on June 24.

The rescheduled Oct. 8 Toronto game will kick off at 10:30 p.m. ET in LAFC’s BMO Stadium, fitting in between TFC league games Oct. 4 at Chicago and its Oct. 18 season finale against visiting Orlando City.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 6, 2025

The Canadian Press