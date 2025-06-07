Springer hits go-ahead homer in Blue Jays’ 5-4 win over Twins

Toronto Blue Jays' George Springer (4) runs the bases after hitting a two-run home run during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Minnesota Twins, Saturday, June 7, 2025, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — George Springer hit a go-ahead, two-run homer in the eighth inning and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Minnesota Twins 5-4 on Saturday.

Springer went deep against Twins reliever Griffin Jax (1-4), who allowed a leadoff double to Addison Barger one at-bat earlier. Springer’s 10th homer of the season made it 4-3 just as a light rain started falling at Target Field.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. tacked on an insurance run with a two-out RBI single in the ninth off Twins closer Jhoan Durán.

Chad Green (2-1) pitched a scoreless seventh inning to earn the win. Jeff Hoffman allowed a solo homer in the ninth to Kody Clemens but still earned his 15th save.

Minnesota took a 3-2 lead in the sixth on a solo home run by Matt Wallner. The Twins DH went deep to right against Toronto starter Kevin Gausman, his second homer in the past three days.

Gausman didn’t allow a hit until the fourth inning. The Twins’ first hit by Ryan Jeffers sparked a two-run inning that tied the game.

Twins starter Chris Paddack allowed runs in each of the first two innings but settled down after that. Paddack faced the minimum in the third and fifth innings.

Minnesota had the bases loaded in the seventh but came up empty as Carlos Correa flew out to end the threat.

Key moment

Barger’s leadoff double helped set the tone in the eighth. He found plenty of space in left field to easily put the tying run in scoring position against Jax.

Key stat

With a no-decision in Saturday’s game, Gausman has just one win in 14 career starts against the Twins. He has a career 6.44 ERA versus Minnesota.

Up next

Toronto RHP Bowden Francis (2-7, 5.84 ERA) takes the mound for Sunday’s series finale, looking for his first win since April 18. The Twins will counter with RHP Joe Ryan (6-2, 2.91), who has won four of his last five starts.

Tyler Mason, The Associated Press