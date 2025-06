Spain's Mikel Oyarzabal celebrates scoring his side's second goal against Portugal during the Nations League final soccer match between Portugal and Spain at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany, Sunday, June 8, 2025. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)

MUNICH — Ruben Neves scored the winning penalty kick as Portugal defeated Spain 5-3 on penalties to win the Nations League on Sunday.

Portugal goalkeeper Diogo Costa saved Alvaro Morata’s spot kick, then Neves converted his team’s fifth to seal the win after the match finished 2-2 after extra time.

Earlier, Kylian Mbappe led France to third place with a 2-0 win over host nation Germany in Stuttgart.

Ciarán Fahey, The Associated Press