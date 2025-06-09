Argos players, coaches and staff receive their ’24 Grey Cup rings

DaVaris Daniels of the Argos gives CP24 Breakfast a first look at the team’s Grey Cup championship ring.

TORONTO — Toronto Argonauts personnel will have two ways to commemorate the franchise’s 2024 Grey Cup championship.

Players, coaches and team staff received their custom-made championship rings Sunday. The Argos captured a CFL-record 19th title in November with a 41-24 win over the Winnipeg Blue Bombers at B.C. Place Stadium.

A unique element of the item, crafted by Baron Championship Rings, is the detachment feature of its top, allowing the wearer to transform the piece into a pendant by attaching it to a chain. Upon detachment, the top reveals an engraving of the quote “an underdog is a hungry dog ready to eat,” referencing receiver DaVaris Daniels’ speech from the ’24 championship rally.

Opposite of the engraving, the interior features a detailed tribute to the stadium where the Argos earned their victory.

“Last season, the team rose to a new level of dedication, perseverance and teamwork in their pursuit of adding another Grey Cup to the Argonauts’ rich championship history,” said Argos GM Michael (Pinball) Clemons. “A championship ring is a permanent reminder of a special season and a special achievement, and it will bring the team together again this season as we look forward to building on that success.”

The ring itself features several unique elements, including the face showcasing the Grey Cup trophy in addition to the Argos’ logo being encrusted with diamonds. The left shoulder includes detailing of Toronto landmarks, including the CN Tower, City Hall and BMO Field, the club’s home stadium.

The right shoulder is personalized for each of the players with their name and number sitting atop of a jersey motif and boat oars that symbolize the franchise’s origins as the Argonaut Rowing Club.

At the bridge of the ring is the player’s signature, along with the final score and date of the game. The outside bottom shank captures another one of the team’s mottoes “Start 2 Finish.” On the upper side, the design includes numeral detailing of “111,” in reference to the 111th Grey Cup game.

On the bottom is the number “24” for the year, with a sapphire bejewelled wave set above it. Nineteen radiant stones wrap around the ring, symbolizing every title in Argos’ history.

“Creating the 2024 Grey Cup champions ring was an incredible opportunity to celebrate the team’s legacy and the pride of their fans,” said Baron president Drina Baron-Zinyk and CEO Peter Kanis in a joint statement. “Every detail of the 2024 ring was designed to embody the grit, determination, and unforgettable moments that define this team’s journey.”

The Argos will distribute replicas of the ’24 ring to the first 10,000 fans attending their home opener versus the Calgary Stampeders on Saturday afternoon.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 9, 2025.