Chester, N.S., sisters take gold at the World 2025 European Championships

Antonia and Georgia Lewin-LaFrance won gold at the World 2025 European Championships for sailing. (Source: Lewin-LaFrance sailing website)

Antonia and Georgia Lewin-LaFrance from Chester, N.S., brought home gold in the World 2025 European Championships for sailing over the weekend.

The pair won the gold medal in 49erFX at the 49er, 49erFX and Nacra 17, which ended Sunday in Thessaloniki, Greece.

Sitting in sixth place after the first day, the sisters made their way up to the top of the podium throughout the week, winning four out of 13 races and remaining top 10 in 10 of them.

In the final event, the sisters kept hold of first place by finishing first out of the top 10 boats from the preliminary races.

“It feels amazing,” said Antonia and Georgia. “It’s our first win at a major event, so we’re feeling quite happy. But we also know that there’s a lot of work to do for L.A. 2028.”

This is the second consecutive podium performance for the Lewin-LaFrance sisters. The two won the bronze medal after six months out of the water at the second Sailing Grand Slam Series event of the season during French Olympic Week, held at the end of April in Hyeres, France.

This was also the second win for the two in Thessaloniki, as the pair won their first-ever gold at a senior championship there in 2021.

A total of 236 sailors and 118 boats were registered for the event, as well as 56 boats in the 49er, 33 in the 49erFX and 29 in Narcra 17.

Other Canadians at the racing event included Thomas and William Staples from Beaconsfield, Que., who took the 42nd spot in 49er. Galen Richardson from Toronto and Madeline Gillis from Halifax finished in 20th position in Nacra 17.

The Lewin-LaFrance sisters grew up sailing at the Chester Yacht Club and have been sailing together for the past six years.

Antonia and Georgia Lewin-LaFrance Antonia and Georgia Lewin-LaFrance won gold at the World 2025 European Championships for sailing. (Source: Lewin-LaFrance sailing website)

For more Nova Scotia news, visit our dedicated provincial page