Ryan Nugent-Hopkins a game-time decision for Oilers with undisclosed injury

The Edmonton Oilers and Florida Panthers are tied at 1-1 in the Stanley Cup Final as the series shifts to Florida for Game 3.

Sunrise, Fla. — Oilers forward Ryan Nugent-Hopkins remains a question mark for Game 3 of the Stanley Cup final.

The versatile forward missed Sunday’s practice with an undisclosed injury. Nugent-Hopkins then came on late for the team’s optional morning skate Monday at Amerant Bank Arena.

Edmonton head coach Kris Knoblauch said Nugent-Hopkins will take warm-ups and be a game-time decision with the title series rematch against the Florida Panthers tied 1-1.

“He’s been a top player for us for a long time,” Oilers defenceman Brett Kulak said. “He’s been amazing through our whole playoff run.”

Florida winger A.J. Greer, meanwhile, will return from injury in place of Jesper Boqvist after missing the first two games of the final.

The longest-serving player on Edmonton’s roster, Nugent-Hopkins had 20 goals and 29 assists for 49 points across 78 games in 2024-25. The Burnaby, B.C., product selected No. 1 overall at the 2011 NHL draft, who plays left wing on a top line featuring Connor McDavid, has 748 points (271 goals, 477 assists) in 959 regular-season games in his career. He’s added 79 points (22 goals, 57 assists) in 92 playoff contests.

A member of both the top power-play and penalty-killing units, Nugent-Hopkins offers the Oilers flexibility in being able to move from wing to centre when the club chooses to load up one line with McDavid and Leon Draisaitl.

Knoblauch acknowledged that would be more of a challenge if the 32-year-old is unavailable.

“We don’t have a lot of centres on our roster,” said the coach. “It does change what we can do. But we’ll address it throughout the game.”

Veteran winger Jeff Skinner looks set to draw into the lineup if Nugent-Hopkins, who has five goals and 13 assists in 18 games in these playoffs, can’t suit up.

The 33-year-old Skinner scored the first post-season goal of his career in Game 5 of the Western Conference final against the Dallas Stars as part of Edmonton’s series-clinching victory.

Skinner had 16 goals and 13 assists for 29 points in 72 regular-season games with the Oilers in 2024-25.

Green will return to Florida’s effective fourth line with Tomas Nosek and Jonah Gadjovich. The 28-year-old from Joliette, Que., has two goals and an assist in 12 playoff games this spring.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 9, 2025.

Joshua Clipperton, The Canadian Press