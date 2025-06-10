Aaron Rodgers on first day with Steelers: I’m married

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) looks on during practice at NFL football minicamp, Tuesday, June 10, 2025, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

It turns out joining a new team isn’t the only recent life change for new Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

On his first day with the Steelers after signing a one-year deal last week worth a reported $13.65 million, Rogers was asked about the black band on his left ring finger.

“It’s a wedding ring,” the four-time All-Pro and 10-time Pro Bowl selection told reporters Tuesday, adding that the couple were married “a couple months ago.”

Rodgers did not reveal the name of his new bride, but said on ESPN’s “The Pat McAfee Show” in December that he was dating a woman named Brittani.

“I’m in a different phase of my life,” Rodgers said on the show. “I’m 41 years old. I’m in a serious relationship. I have off-the-field stuff going on that requires my attention. I have personal commitments not knowing what my future was going to look like after last year that are important to me.”

Per the magazine Us Weekly, Rodgers was spotted wearing the same ring on the same finger at the Barnstable Brown Gala in Louisville, Ky., on May 2.

As for Rodgers’ new deal, $10 million is guaranteed. He could earn another $5.85 million in play time and performance incentives, ESPN reported.

He has career earnings of $380.7 million, the most of any NFL player, according to Spotrac. Among active players, Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford has earned $364.3 million and is set to overtake Rodgers in all-time earnings this season.

Rodgers has a career record of 153-87-1. He has completed 65.1 percent of his pass attempts for 62,952 yards. He has 503 career touchdowns against 116 interceptions in 248 games.

