Canadian sensation Summer McIntosh sets two world records in three days

VICTORIA — Canadian teen Summer McIntosh set her second world record in three days at the Canadian swimming trials on Monday night.

McIntosh swam the 200-metre individual medley in 2 minutes 5.7 seconds, breaking the previous record of 2:06.12 set by Hungary great Katinka Hosszu in 2015.

“I’ve been knocking on the door on this one. I’ve just tried to chip away, chip away at it. To finally do it, it’s kind of like, wow, I’ve finally got that done,” McIntosh said.

The 18-year-old Toronto native had already broken the world best mark in the 400 freestyle on Saturday, completing the race in 3:54.18, shaving more than a second off the old record of 3:55.38 set by Ariarne Titmus of Australia.

McIntosh broke her own Canadian record in the 800 freestyle on Sunday, when her time of 8:05.07 was just 0.95 of a second off the world record set by Katie Ledecky in May.

“I’m really trying to take it one race at a time,” McIntosh said. “Really kind of cruising the heats and then coming to every final super locked in and focused.”

McIntosh won three gold medals at the Paris Olympics last year, winning her three individual events of the 400 and 200 individual medleys and the 200 butterfly. She also won silver in the 400 free.

