Oilers collapse, Panthers dominate in Stanley Cup Game 3

Oilers defenceman Jake Walman talks about how the team needs to be more disciplined during the Stanley Cup Final if they want to win.

Unlike the first two games of the Stanley Cup Final, which ended in overtime, the third game was a one-sided affair.

This time, the Florida Panthers easily defeated the Edmonton Oilers 6-1 on Monday at the BB&T Center in Sunrise, Fla., taking a 2-1 series lead.

Brad Marchand, Carter Verhaeghe, Sam Reinhart, Sam Bennett, Aaron Ekblad and Evan Rodrigues scored for the Panthers.

Eetu Luostarinen had two assists, while goalie Sergei Bobrovsky made 32 saves.

Corey Perry responded for the Oilers. Stuart Skinner stopped 18 of 23 shots before being replaced by Calvin Pickard, who stopped seven of eight shots.

Game 4 of the final will take place Thursday night in Sunrise.

Florida Panthers center Sam Bennett (9) scores a goal against Edmonton Oilers goaltender Stuart Skinner (74) during the second period of Game 3 of the NHL Stanley Cup final Monday, June 9, 2025, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Oilers lose their cool

Game 3 began much like Game 2 ended: with a goal from Marchand. After just 56 seconds, the Panthers’ forward took advantage of the confusion in front of the Oilers’ net to beat Skinner with a wrist shot.

The first period then saw a succession of power plays, and it was the Panthers who ultimately took advantage. On the seventh power play of the first period – the Panthers’ fourth – Verhaeghe fired a perfect shot into the top corner from the near side.

The Oilers started the second period with the man advantage and took advantage. Evan Bouchard fired a pass-and-go that found Perry in front of the net, who simply had to lift the puck over Bobrovsky’s pad.

The Panthers, however, responded twice in the following minutes.

Florida Panthers centre Sam Reinhart (13) skates to the bench after scoring a goal during the second period of Game 3 of the NHL Stanley Cup final against the Edmonton Oilers Monday, June 9, 2025, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Reinhart first took advantage of a John Klingberg turnover in the defensive zone to beat Skinner with a wrist shot from the near side, then Bennett broke free and easily beat the Oilers goaltender with a fake.

At 3:27 of the third period, Ekblad completed a perfect passing play started by Matthew Tkachuk and Reinhart on the power play to make it 5-1. Oilers head coach Kris Knoblauch then removed Skinner from the game in favor of Pickard. The Oilers then lost their cool, attempting to injure several Panthers players with punches and sticks.

The result: The Panthers had several power plays, and they finally took advantage with 3:50 left in the game. Rodrigues beat Pickard with a powerful one-timer.