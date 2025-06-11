Colorado’s Cale Makar wins Norris Trophy as NHL’s top defenceman

Colorado Avalanche defenceman Cale Makar looks on during a faceoff during the first period of Game 5 of a first-round NHL hockey playoff series against the Dallas Stars in Dallas, Monday, April 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Gareth Patterson)

NEW YORK — Cale Makar capped another banner NHL season with the award that goes to the league’s top defenceman.

The Colorado Avalanche blueliner claimed the James Norris Trophy for the 2024-25 campaign after also earning it in 2022.

The 26-year-old from Calgary has been nominated for the Norris five times in his first six years in the league.

Makar was the overwhelming choice of Professional Hockey Writers Association voters this year with 176 first-place votes among 191 cast.

His 1,861 voting points beat out runner-up Zach Werenski of the Columbus Blue Jackets (1,266) and last year’s winner Quinn Hughes of the Vancouver Canucks (918).

With 30 goals and 62 assists, Makar set an Avalanche record for points by a defenceman. He became the fifth defenceman all-time in the NHL to post back-to-back 90-point seasons and the first since Paul Coffey and Al MacInnis in 1989-90 and 1990-91.

The Avalanche went 49-29-4 this past season before their elimination in the first round in seven games by the Dallas Stars.

Makar was golfing in his hometown of Calgary when he was surprised by friends and family, including his wife and parents, with the trophy.

The NHL posted a video of the celebration Wednesday.

“Any time you get recognized for something like this it’s very cool,” Makar said in the video. “It’s very special to be able to do this a second time.

“It’s truly a team award and we had a fun year, and it’ll hopefully be more fun continuing, but this one’s for them.”

Makar opened the season with a 13-game point streak, which was the second-longest to start behind Bobby Orr’s 15 games in 1973-74.

Makar was also the first defenceman to score 30 goals since Mike Green’s 31 with the Washington Capitals in 2008-09.

He became the second active defenceman with multiple Norris wins, alongside Pittsburgh Penguin Erik Karlsson with three.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 11, 2025.

The Canadian Press