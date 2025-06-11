Head of youth hockey organization facing sexual assault charge

The head of the Purple Cobras youth hocky organization is facing a sexual assault charge.

The head of a youth hockey organization has been charged with sexual assault following allegations that led to an arrest last month.

Court documents confirm Ryan Wood was arrested on May 20. Wood is the director of hockey operations with the Purple Cobras Hockey Association within the Klevr Super League (KSL) Inc.

KSL President Jamie Stone issued a letter to families of the Purple Cobras Association a week after Wood’s arrest, stating in part, “The allegations are deeply upsetting and concerning to the KSL, and are entirely inconsistent with the standards that we uphold.”

Stone confirmed Wood had been suspended effective immediately from any involvement with KSL following the allegation, pending the sale of the Purple Cobras.

“We understand how upsetting this news will be to the families that have no fault to bear in the current circumstances. Please be assured that the safety, well-being, and trust of our families and players remain our highest priority,” Stone continued.

One day later, Wood sent a letter to families stating he had been working over the past week and a half to “finalize the sale of my entire business.”

Wood continued, “To those who have made accusations toward myself or my family—while I understand that financial uncertainty can lead to frustration—please remember that in the two years we’ve been part of the KSL, every supplier, coach, facility, and contractor has been paid, not to mention a loan to the company from my family personally to keep operations going has been done in the past to ensure those bills get paid, this was done to ensure your kids got more than what your contracts offered. We have always met our obligations. As with any business, until a service is not delivered, making unjust rumours or chaos is really unnecessary.”

CTV News reached out to Barrie police for information and while the service confirmed a Barrie man had been arrested on May 20 and charged with a sex related offence it noted that to prevent any form of re-victimization no further details would be released.

Barrie Colts co-owner Jim Payetta told TSN that Wood had been a billet family with the Barrie Colts for each of the last three seasons.

In a statement posted on the organization’s website, Barrie Colts owner Howie Campbell noted, “To clarify, at the time of the incident, our season had ended and there were no team sanctioned events taking place.”

It continued, “It’s disturbing to hear of this news. Myself, the OHL, and all it’s member teams condemn all unacceptable behaviour. To date, we have not been contacted by police or any government agency in regards to this issue. Of course we will be fully cooperating with authorities in their investigation should we be called upon to do so.”

Attempts by CTV News to speak with Ryan Wood have remain unanswered. The sale of the Purple Cobras has not been confirmed by Stone.

Wood has a court appearance set in Barrie for June 30. The allegation against him has not been tested in court.