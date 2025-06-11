Lawyers continue final pitches to judge in hockey players’ sex assault trial

A composite image of five photographs show former members of Canada's 2018 World Juniors hockey team, left to right, Alex Formenton, Cal Foote, Michael McLeod, Dillon Dube and Carter Hart as they individually arrived to court in London, Ont., Tuesday, April 22, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nicole Osborne

Warning: This story contains graphic details and allegations of sexual assault

Defence lawyers are set to continue their final pitches to the judge today in the sexual assault trial of five former members of Canada’s world junior hockey team.

Court heard from lawyers representing two of the accused, Alex Formenton and Dillon Dube, on Tuesday, and Dube’s lawyer is expected to finish her submissions today.

Formenton’s lawyer, Daniel Brown, argued the complainant’s testimony about her state of mind that night is contradicted by video evidence and the accounts of other witnesses.

The central issue at trial is whether the complainant consented to the sexual activity that took place in a London, Ont., hotel room in the early morning hours of June 19, 2018.

Formenton, Dube, Michael McLeod, Carter Hart and Callan Foote have pleaded not guilty to sexual assault, while McLeod has also pleaded not guilty to an additional charge of being a party to the offence of sexual assault.

Prosecutors will also make their final submissions to the judge after the defence.

The trial began in late April and the judge is expected to deliver her ruling on July 24.

If you or someone you know is struggling with sexual assault or trauma, the following resources are available to support people in crisis:

If you are in immediate danger or fear for your safety, you should call 911.

A full list of sexual assault centres in Canada that offer information, advocacy and counselling can be found ​on the website for Ending Sexual Violence Association of Canada.

Helplines, legal services and locations that offer sexual assault kits in Alberta, B.C., Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Quebec, Ontario and Nova Scotia can be found here.

National Residential School Crisis Line: +1 866 925 4419

24-hour crisis line: 416 597 8808

Canadian Human Trafficking Hotline: +1 833 900 1010

Trans Lifeline: +1 877 330 6366

Sexual misconduct support for current or former members of the Armed Forces: +1 844 750 1648

Read about your rights as a victim here.