Canadian baller Andrew Nembhard was dominating seniors as a ninth-grader. Now he’s a rising star for the NBA

Canada is in the spotlight at the NBA Finals with four Canadians, including the league MVP, playing a critical role in the series. Adrian Ghobrial explains.

A Canadian quartet of star players is rising to the rim in the NBA Finals.

Canadians Bennedict Mathurin and Andrew Nembhard of the Indiana Pacers, as well as Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Luguentz Dort of the Oklahoma Thunder, have each factored into the NBA’s championship series.

Gilgeous-Alexander, the current league MVP, has been crowned the best baller on the planet this season.

Nembhard, another rising star, is making plenty of noise defending Gilgeous-Alexander for long stretches, while hitting clutch shots in these finals for the Pacers.

His father Claude Nembhard spoke to CTV National News from Indianapolis, Indiana ahead of game three, sharing that his sons Andrew and Ryan (another NBA prospect), “both grew up admiring the Toronto Raptors while they were in full force.”

He added, “Basketball Canada and the Ontario Basketball Association have done a great job. The pipeline of young players is still growing.”

Raised in Aurora, Ont., the senior Nembhard said Andrew “has always kept it even keel. That’s his superpower. He never gets too high, never gets too low. Same with his brother Ryan too.”

Canadian basketball players in the NBA Gus Gymnopoulos is the head basketball coach at Hodan Nalayeh Secondary School.

Nembhard’s basketball journey can be traced back to the public high school hardcourt at Hodan Nalayeh Secondary School (formerly Vaughan Secondary School). His basketball coach at the time, Gus Gymnopoulos, recalls those early years now etched in Canadian hoops history.

Gymnopoulos recounted that he remembered Nembhard as a ninth grader, dominating players from the higher grades.

Gymnopoulos’ public school basketball program has also spawned the likes of NBA Champion Andrew Wiggins, as well as Nickeil Alexander-Walker and now Andrew Nembhard.

When asked how he helps nurture this bevy of young blossoming superstars, Gymnopoulos humbly shared that, “If you keep it fun and they’re able to enjoy the experience of playing basketball, I think that’s what propels them for a long career.”

He added, “If you prioritize the team and the kids before winning, then they’re allowed to make mistakes and grow through the mistakes, which will eventually propel them to get to a higher level.”

Pacers Cavaliers Basketball Indiana Pacers guard Andrew Nembhard, right, tries to drive by Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell during the first half in Game 5 of an Eastern Conference semifinal NBA basketball playoff Tuesday, May 13, 2025, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

And propel forward Nembhard did. After playing two seasons under Gymnopoulos’ watchful eye Nembhard transferred stateside, where as a senior he helped Montverde win the U.S. High School Basketball Nationals, and was awarded MVP.

In true Canadian form, Nembhard possesses both kindness and grit. From a young age, he was always coachable, a good teammate and classmate. “Off the court he was kind, always smiling, would hug you, but on the court he’s tough as nails,” Gymnopoulos said.

The highly regarded Canadian high school basketball coach pointed to Nembhard’s family focused upbringing as a key to the 25 year old’s ascension to the NBA finals.

His parents, Mary and Claude Nembhard, have been taking in the finals - while at times in disbelief.

“Getting here is monumental. To get here in his third year is a big deal. I’m still pinching myself, just kind of soaking it in,” Nembhard’s father shared.

Moments before the interview, the proud father shared that he just got a call from Andrew, “We usually have a call on game day; he was just going to have his nap. We’re just a regular family.”

A regular family, with exceptional talent. There may soon be another Nembhard bringing NBA fans to their feet, Andrew’s younger brother Ryan is hoping to be selected in this year’s NBA draft.