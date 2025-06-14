Mercedes’ George Russell takes pole for second straight year at Canadian GP

Mercedes driver George Russell, of the United Kingdom, celebrates after taking the pole in the qualifying session at the Canadian Grand Prix Saturday, June 14, 2025 in Montreal. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi

MONTREAL — Mercedes driver George Russell stormed to pole position for the second consecutive year Saturday in qualifying at the Canadian Grand Prix.

Russell clocked a blistering lap of one minute 10.899 seconds around Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, finishing 0.160 ahead of three-time defending Canadian GP winner Max Verstappen of Red Bull.

Formula One leader Oscar Piastri of McLaren (1:11.120) rounded out the top three on a sunny, 22 C afternoon in Montreal.

Piastri leads teammate Lando Norris by 10 points in the drivers’ standings. Norris qualified a disappointing seventh.

Mercedes’ Kimi Antonelli was fourth, Ferrari’s Lewis Hamilton finished fifth and Aston Martin’s Fernando Alonso will start sixth. Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc, Racing Bull’s Isack Hadjar and Williams’ Alex Albon filled out the top 10.

Russell claimed his first pole this season — and sixth of his career. He and Verstappen both set identical laps last year to qualify at the front of the grid, but Russell got the edge by setting his lap first.

Aston Martin’s Lance Stroll — the lone Canadian on the 20-driver grid — was eliminated in the first round and is expected to start 17th. Stroll returned to racing this weekend after undergoing a minor wrist procedure and missing the Spanish Grand Prix earlier this month.

Red Bull’s Yuki Tsunoda will start last after receiving a 10-place grid penalty for red flag infringement during the final free practice session earlier Saturday.

Star swimmer Summer McIntosh, fresh off breaking three world records in one week at the Canadian swimming trials, watched the qualifying session from the back of Red Bull’s garage while decked in the team’s merchandise.

Russell finished third in last year’s race behind Verstappen and Norris. The pole winner had crossed the finish line first in each of the previous seven Canadian GPs, only Sebastian Vettel didn’t win the race in 2019 due to a five-second penalty.

This year’s Canadian GP is the 10th stop of the 24-race championship. McLaren holds a sizable 197-point lead over Ferrari in the constructors’ standings.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 14, 2025.

Daniel Rainbird, The Canadian Press