Mill, Adams Jr. score fourth-quarter TDs to lead Stampeders past Argos 29-19

Toronto Argos quarterback Nick Arbuckle (4) is sacked by Calgary Stampeders defensive lineman Folarin Orimolade (7) during first half CFL football action in Toronto, Saturday, June 14, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jon Blacker

TORONTO — Vernon Adams Jr. finally has his first road victory over the Toronto Argonauts.

Adams Jr. and Dedrick Mills scored fourth-quarter touchdowns to lead the Calgary Stampeders past Toronto 29-19 on a breezy Saturday afternoon. Adams Jr., in his ninth CFL season, improved to 3-5 all-time against the Argos.

"It feels great," said Adams Jr. "I'm just so proud of this team.

"The fight we have, the resiliency we have. It just feels good."

Calgary (2-0) won despite losing receiver Reggie Begelton, centre Bryce Bell and middle linebacker Marquel Lee to injury. Updates on the trio weren't immediately available but Begelton — a three-time 1,000-yard receiver — went down on the Stampeders' second play from scrimmage.

After needing help to leave the field, Begelton returned to the Stampeders sidelines on crutches and ice taped to his right knee.

"These guys are good football players," said Stampeders head coach/GM Dave Dickenson. "Different guys stepped up this game."

Adams Jr.'s eight-yard scamper at 7:43 of the fourth quarter put Calgary ahead 26-11. It came after Lirim Hajrullahu's 47-yard field goal at 5:08 cut Toronto's deficit to 19-11.

Mills put Calgary ahead 19-8 with a one-yard TD run at 1:19. Both Adams Jr. and Mills capped 70-yard scoring drives.

Toronto starter Nick Arbuckle made it interesting with a 46-yard touchdown pass to Damonte Coxie at 9:50. Then the '24 Grey Cup MVP ran in the two-point convert to cut Calgary's lead to 26-19.

But Rene Paredes cemented the win with a 23-yard field goal at 13:45. An energetic BMO Field gathering of 17,902 watched the Argos (0-2) raise their Grey Cup banner before the opening kickoff.

Adams Jr. completed 17-of-25 passes for 301 yards while rushing seven times for 54 yards and the touchdown. Canadian Jaylen Philpot had six catches for a game-high 117 yards while Dominique Rhymes registered four receptions for 98 yards.

After rushing for 158 yards and four TDs in its season-opening 38-26 win over Hamilton, Calgary ran for 87 yards on 22 carries and the two touchdowns against Toronto.

"I think they did some good things to take away our run," Dickenson said. "We did protect the ball, though, we were the one getting the interceptions then we found our rhythm."

Calgary's defence was solid throughout the contest. Not only did it keep Toronto out of the end zone, defensive back Adrian Greene staked the Stampeders to their 9-4 halftime lead with a 40-yard pick-six.

"The defence held us down for the majority of the game," Adams Jr. said. "We need to be better for them so they're not playing so many plays each game."

Toronto lost more than just the game. Middle linebacker Wynton McManis (knee) and starting running back Deonta McMahon (ankle) suffered first-half injuries.

Afterwards, Dinwiddie said he didn't know the full extent of either McManis's or McMahon's injuries. But he figures McManis's ailment will keep him out "a few weeks."

Arbuckle was 31-of-42 passing for 309 yards with a TD and two interceptions. Through two games, Arbuckle has two touchdowns and four interceptions.

McMahon's injury didn't help as his absence left Toronto with just one running back, Miyan Williams. But the rookie was solid with 62 yards on nine carries while adding nine receptions for 65 yards.

Dinwiddie said incumbent Chad Kelly, the CFL's outstanding player in 2023, won't return Friday when Toronto hosts the Saskatchewan Roughriders. Kelly continues to recover from a serious leg injury suffered in last year's East Division final.

"We're discouraged, especially losing at home," Dinwiddie said. "We're a new team and we're growing as a club … but at the same time we've got to understand we have to get better.

"We've just got to take care of the football."

Paredes booted three field goals and a convert for Calgary.

Hajrullahu booted three field goals and a single. John Haggerty added a single.

Hajrullahu's 45-yard field goal at 13:06 of the third cut Calgary's lead to 12-8.

Paredes' 23-yard field goal into the wind at 5:38 gave Calgary a 12-4 lead. Haggerty's 83-yard punt single at 6:32 pulled Toronto to within 12-5.

Hajrullahu's 45-yard field goal to end the second quarter cut Calgary's halftime lead to 9-4. It followed a successful pass-interference challenge by Argos head coach Ryan Dinwiddie that put the ball at the Stampeders' 45-yard line with 13 seconds to play.

Greene staked Calgary to a 9-1 lead with a 40-yard pick-six at 8:56. There was no convert attempt due to an errant snap.

Greene added another interception later in the quarter but Paredes' 46-yard boot into a brisk wind was wide. Paredes also missed from 47 yards out early in the quarter before connecting from 46 yards out at 5:09 to put Calgary ahead 3-1.

Hajrullahu's single off a missed 42-yard boot into the wind opened the scoring at 13:03 of the first.

UP NEXT

Stampeders: Host the Ottawa Redblacks next Saturday.

Argonauts: Host the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Friday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 14, 2025.

Dan Ralph, The Canadian Press