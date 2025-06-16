ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

Canada’s Diallo jumps 11 spots to No. 44 in ATP rankings after title win over weekend

By The Canadian Press

Published

Canada's Gabriel Diallo reacts during his Davis Cup qualifying tennis match against Fabian Marozsan of Hungary in Montreal on Sunday, February 2, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

LONDON — Canada’s Gabriel Diallo jumped 11 spots to a career-high No. 44 in the ATP world men’s tennis rankings after winning his first ATP Tour title over the weekend.

Diallo defeated Belgium’s Zizou Bergs 7-5, 7-6 (8) in Sunday’s final at the Libema Open, an ATP 250-level tournament in ‘s-Hertogenbosch, the Netherlands.

The 23-year-old from Montreal eliminated 20th-ranked Ugo Humbert of France in the semifinals and 22nd-ranked Karen Khachanov of Russia in the quarterfinals.

Diallo joined fellow Canadians Felix Auger-Aliassime and Denis Shapovalov in the top 50 of the rankings released Monday.

Auger-Aliassime, from Montreal, rose two spots to No. 27 while Shapovalov, from Richmond Hill, Ont., slipped one position to No. 31.

On the WTA Tour, 30th-ranked Leylah Fernandez of Laval, Que., was the lone Canadian in the top 50.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 16, 2025.