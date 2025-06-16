Hockey Canada names six players to preliminary men’s roster for 2026 Milan Olympics

Canada's Connor McDavid (97) and Sweden goaltender Filip Gustavsson, Mattias Ekholm (14) and Joel Eriksson Ek (20) watch the puck during 4 Nations Face-Off hockey action in Montreal on Wednesday, February 12, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

CALGARY — Edmonton Oilers superstar Connor McDavid was among the headliners as Hockey Canada named the first six players to its preliminary men’s hockey roster for the Milan Olympics.

McDavid was joined on the early list by forward Nathan MacKinnon and defenceman Cale Makar of the Colorado Avalanche, Pittsburgh Penguins forward Sidney Crosby, Tampa Bay Lightning forward Brayden Point and Florida Panthers forward Sam Reinhart.

“We are excited to announce the first six players who will represent Canada at the 2026 Olympic Winter Games next February, as these are six world-class players and leaders that are deserving of this recognition,” general manager Doug Armstrong said Monday in a statement.

“Sidney, Nathan, Cale, Connor, Brayden and Sam provide a strong foundation for a successful team and have been proven winners at all levels of their professional and international careers, and we look forward to all six being key contributors to our team as we look to accomplish our goal of winning Olympic gold.”

The rest of the roster will be finalized early next year. The 12-country tournament begins Feb. 11.

It will be the first time that NHL players participate in the Olympics since 2014 in Sochi, Russia. Canada defeated Sweden in the gold-medal game that year.

Early roster announcements were also used ahead of the 4 Nations Face-Off tournament last February.

McDavid scored the overtime winner to give Canada a 3-2 victory over the United States in the championship game in Boston.

The event marked the first best-on-best competition since the World Cup of Hockey in 2016.

The main venue for the 12-day Olympic tournament will be the new 14,000-seat Milano Santagiulia Ice Hockey Arena. The secondary venue will be the 5,700-seat Milano Rho Ice Hockey Arena.

Canada is in Group A with Czechia, Switzerland and France.

Group B includes Finland, Sweden, Slovakia and host Italy. Group C has the United States, Germany, Latvia, and Denmark.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 16, 2025.