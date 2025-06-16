Lewis Hamilton devastated after running over groundhog

Seven-time Formula 1 champion Lewis Hamilton was saddened to discover his car had run over a groundhog during Sunday’s Canadian Grand Prix in Montreal.

“I didn’t see it happen, but I heard I hit a groundhog, so that’s devastating,” Hamilton, an animal rights activist and vegan, said to Sky Sports following his sixth-place finish.

The 40-year-old Ferrari driver, who started fifth on the grid, said he began losing pace early in the race after the incident damaged the floor of his car.

“I love animals, so I’m so sad about it,” Hamilton said. “It’s horrible. It’s never happened to me before.”

Hamilton also experienced some problems with his brakes during the race at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, where groundhogs are common.

“It was feeling pretty decent until (hitting the animal),” he said. “I got a good start, held position, and I was holding onto the group. I was managing the tires well. I was feeling optimistic.”

Hamilton’s fellow Great Britain native, Mercedes’ George Russell, won the race. Four-time defending champion Max Verstappen of Red Bull Racing finished second and Mercedes’ Andrea Kimi Antonelli was third.

Hamilton, who won his last F1 word title in 2020, ranks sixth in the driver standings through 10 races. Up next is the Austrian Grand Prix on June 29.

