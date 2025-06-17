Blue Jays starter Francis goes on injured list, reliever Swanson designated for assignment

Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Bowden Francis (44) stands on the mound after issuing a walk to Minnesota Twins' Willi Castro (50) during the second inning of a baseball game Sunday, June 8, 2025, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

TORONTO — The Toronto Blue Jays made several changes to their pitching staff Tuesday, placing starter Bowden Francis on the 15-day injured list due to a right shoulder impingement and designating reliever Erik Swanson for assignment.

The team also selected left-hander Justin Bruihl to the major-league roster and recalled right-hander Paxton Schultz from Triple-A Buffalo.

After a stellar second half of the 2024 season, Francis earned a rotation spot but has struggled this year. He posted a 2-8 record and 6.05 earned-run average over 14 starts.

The move to the IL was retroactive to last Sunday, the team said.

"He's been dealing with it for probably the last two or three starts but not enough to hold him out," said Blue Jays manager John Schneider. "I think just after (his last start) Sunday, we wanted to get some imaging done.

"There's nothing structurally wrong, just some inflammation in his shoulder. So hopefully we'll get that calmed down and get him back on track."

The team announced the moves a few hours before the start of a three-game series opener against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Swanson, meanwhile, was 1-0 with a 15.19 ERA over six appearances this season.

He was a reliable high-leverage option for the Blue Jays in 2023 but his ERA rose to 5.03 last season from 2.97 a year earlier.

Swanson dealt with a median nerve entrapment in training camp and experienced right forearm soreness in late April. Schneider said it was a "tough conversation" when he gave him the news.

"It kind of happens in the game when things aren't going your way," he said. "And he understands that part of it. It's still hard to move on from a guy like that that's meant a lot for you the last couple years."

There could be some relief on the way for the Toronto pitching staff.

Starter Max Scherzer (thumb), who has made just one appearance for the Blue Jays, was slated to throw 70-75 pitches on Wednesday for Triple-A Buffalo, Schneider said.

Nick Sandlin (lat strain) was slated to throw for the Bisons on Tuesday night and fellow reliever Yimi Garcia (shoulder) planned to throw a live bullpen session Thursday at the team's development complex in Florida.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 17, 2025.

Gregory Strong, The Canadian Press