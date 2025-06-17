F1 Grand Prix run extended in Montreal until 2035

Mercedes driver George Russell, of the United Kingdom, reacts after winning the Formula One auto racing Canadian Grand Prix in Montreal, Sunday, June 15, 2025. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes)

The Formula 1 Canadian Grand Prix is here to stay until 2035.

The news was confirmed Tuesday morning by the event’s partners, the City of Montreal, the governments of Quebec and Canada, Tourism Montreal, the Société du Parc Jean-Drapeau and the Grand Prix’s private partners.

“Eagerly awaited year after year, F1 kicks off the summer season and embodies the excitement that so well defines our city,” said Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante. “The extension of this agreement demonstrates Montreal’s ability to host major international events and our commitment to offering visitors and Montrealers alike an exceptional experience, while strengthening the city’s reputation.”

The officials say the agreement is the result of “significant collective efforts to consolidate this event and ensure its continued presence in Montreal.”

“There is something unique about the atmosphere of the Grand Prix in Quebec,” said Caroline Proulx, Quebec’s minister of tourism. “There’s a connection between the drivers and the public, a fervour that you can feel on the track, in the city, and among those who, carried away by this energy, then choose to discover other parts of the province.”

After last year's terrasse fiasco, merchants say they've noticed a change.

Stakes were high for the Canadian Grand Prix’s 2025 edition, with the previous year’s event hijacked by heavy congestion, flooding at the race site and fire inspectors abruptly shutting down four restaurant terraces in downtown Montreal over safety concerns.

At the time, Plante said the incidents had damaged the city’s international reputation.

This year, the event’s organizers promised they would do better.

A public transit strike threatened to throw a wrench in the plans, but the Société de transport de Montréal (STM) managed to come to an agreement with its maintenance workers to ensure that bus and Metro services would be “complete and regular” during the Grand Prix, both for safety and traffic flow reasons.

The announcement signals good news for the city’s hotel industry, adds Dominique Villeneuve, CEO of the Greater Montreal Hotel Association (AHGM).

“The Grand Prix is much more than a race: it’s an exceptional showcase for our city, a major economic driver and a key moment for the hotel industry,” she said. “Every year, it’s the busiest weekend for hotels, with occupancy rates exceeding 90 per cent and more than 12,000 workers mobilized in Montreal hotels.”

Tuesday, the Société du parc Jean-Drapeau confirmed it has also established a new fund, financed by royalties, to enhance the site at the Circuit Gilles-Villeneuve.

“We were confident that this adventure would continue, and we are very proud to welcome the extension of the Formula 1 Grand Prix in Montreal until 2035,” said Yves Lalumière, president and CEO of Tourisme Montréal. “F1 loves Montreal, and Montreal loves F1. It’s an exceptional relationship that has lasted for 47 years, making Montreal a historic partner of the F1.”

F1 Grand Prix

Starting in 2026, the race is slated to be held from May 22 to 24, with officials explaining this would “allow us to kick off the summer tourist season with a bang” while better aligning with the F1’s international calendar.

Officials say this change will also contribute to achieving the goal of carbon neutrality by 2030.