Toronto Argonauts to add Chris Schultz and Nick Volpe to franchise’s all-time list

A Toronto Argonauts helmet is shown on the field during football practice ahead of the 111th CFL Grey Cup, in Vancouver, on Thursday, November 14, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ethan Cairns

TORONTO — Former Toronto Argonauts Chris Schultz and Nick Volpe will be added to the CFL club’s All-Time Argos list during a ceremony at BMO Field on Aug. 9.

Both will be honoured posthumously when the Argos host the Ottawa Redblacks, bringing the total number of individuals on the list to 27.

“Chris Schultz wasn’t just a great football player -- he was a force of nature, a mentor, and a champion for so many of us who came through the locker room after him,” said Jason Pottinger, president of the Argonauts Alumni Association. “He made you feel like you mattered, and he made the Toronto Argonauts matter to generations of fans and players alike.

“His impact went far beyond the field, and his legacy continues to inspire. This honour is a celebration of everything he gave to the game and to the people who loved him.”

Schultz spent nine seasons with Toronto (1986-’94) after beginning his pro career with the NFL’s Dallas Cowboys. Schultz was a CFL all-star twice (1987-’88) and helped the Argos win the Grey Cup in 1991.

The native of Burlington, Ont., appeared in 124 games with Toronto after being drafted by Dallas in the 1893 NFL draft. Schultz played in 21 games over three seasons with the Cowboys.

After retiring as a player, Schultz found a home in radio and TV, most notably working as a football analyst with TSN. He also became a spokesman for Purolator’s Tackle Hunger Program.

Schultz was inducted into the Burlington Sports Hall of Fame in 2015 and the Ontario Sports Hall of Fame in 2016. He died March 4, 2021 at the age of 61.

Volpe played for the Argos from 1949 to 1952, helping them win Grey Cup titles in 1950 and 1952. The Toronto native played a key role in the 1950 championship, affectionately dubbed the “Mud Bowl,” kicking two field goals in a 13-0 win over the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

Volpe would return to the Argos in 1988, working in several capacities, including the head of Canadian scouting. He was part of seven Grey Cup championships with the franchise and held the distinction of never losing a Grey Cup.

A member of the University of Toronto’s Athletic Hall of Fame, Volpe helped the Blues win the 1948 Yates Cup. Outside of football, he worked as a superintendent with the Peel Board of Education, CFRB radio and was an isolation director for CTV football telecasts from 1972 to 1987.

Volpe died Aug. 21, 2021, at the age of 95.

“It is fitting and proper that we show our utmost respect to a man who respected the organization so well,” said Argos general manager Michael Clemons. “He was a key player in one of the most famous Grey Cup games ever, then helped assemble the wealth of tremendous Canadian talent that led us to five more titles.

“But his seven Grey Cup rings don’t define Nick, his smile and handshake always will. We are honouring a truly honourable man.”

Also on Tuesday, the Argos signed running back Kevin Brown and linebacker Aaron Casey, both Americans. They fill a need for Toronto, which lost linebacker Wynton McManis (knee) and running back Deonta McMahon (ankle) in Saturday’s 29-19 loss to the Calgary Stampeders.

Neither McManis nor McMahon practised Tuesday. The Argos (0-2) host the Saskatchewan Roughriders (2-0) on Friday night.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 17, 2025.