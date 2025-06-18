Blue Jays lose outfielders Clase and Straw to injury in 2 innings against Diamondbacks

Toronto Blue Jays' Jonatan Clase runs down a single hut by Philadelphia Phillies' Weston Wilson during the eighth inning of a baseball game, Sunday, June 15, 2025, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Laurence Kesterson)

TORONTO (AP) — The Toronto Blue Jays lost center fielders Jonatan Clase and Myles Straw due to injuries within two innings Tuesday night against Arizona.

Clase, who started in center, exited after being hit on the right knee by a pitch in the bottom of the fourth. Straw, his replacement, departed after crashing into the wall and spraining his right ankle while chasing down a double in the top of the fifth.

Clase went down in pain after he was hit by a 93 mph sinker from Diamondbacks right-hander Brandon Pfaadt. Clase stayed in to run the bases, but the inning ended when the next batter, Bo Bichette, flied out.

The Blue Jays said Clase left because of a bruised right knee.

Four batters into the next inning, Straw slammed into the wall and went down while trying to catch Josh Naylor’s RBI double.

Naylor put his hands on his head as he looked out at Straw, his former Cleveland teammate, lying prone on the field. The Arizona slugger then walked all the way out to the wall to check on Straw.

Straw eventually got to his feet and walked off the field through an outfield gate. He was replaced by rookie Alan Roden.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

The Associated Press