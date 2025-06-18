‘It’s been incredible’: Brad Marchand talks first Stanley Cup win with Florida Panthers

Nova Scotia's Brad Marchand has won another Stanley Cup – this time with the Florida Panthers.

The Panthers cruised to a 5-1 victory in Game 6 Tuesday night, beating the Edmonton Oilers for a second straight year in the final.

Marchand last lifted the Stanley Cup in 2011 when he played for the Boston Bruins. The 37-year-old forward was acquired by the Panthers from the Bruins in March during a mid-season trade.

He says he appreciates his second win “way more” this time around.

“When you win in your first year you don’t understand how difficult it is and the trials and tribulations you have to go through to be a part of something like this and I value and embrace every second of this, it’s been incredible,” he said during a post-game interview at Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Fl.

With all the changes in Marchand’s life this year, he says he’s most proud of his family.

“They took on a lot (with) me leaving and just sacrificing being away and there’s a lot that goes on at home when you have a wife and kids and you have a whole life that you move away from,” he said.

“And they made sure to take care of all of that so I could just focus on this, even when they got down here, they kind of left me alone and let me focus and prepare and do what I had to do, so I’m grateful for them.”

Brad Marchand Florida Panthers' Brad Marchand (63) raises the Stanely Cup after defeating the Edmonton Oilers in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup final in Sunrise, Fla., on Tuesday, June 17, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette (Nathan Denette/THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Marchand added the Panthers have welcomed him into the team and there’s no hierarchy in the group.

“Everybody’s completely loved in the room and the relationships are incredible. It starts off the ice here and when you’re that close, you want to go to war together for each other … it’s been fun.”

Marchand’s 14-year Stanley Cup win gap is the third-longest in league history, just shy of 16 for Chris Chelios from 1986 to 2002 and 15 for Mark Recchi from 1991 to 2006.

With files from The Associated Press

