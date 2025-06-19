Canada’s Auger-Aliassime, Shapovalov and Diallo all fall in grass-court action

Gabriel Diallo of Canada plays a return to Jiri Lehecka of the Czech Republic during the Queen's Club Tennis Championships in London, Thursday, June 19, 2025. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

Canada’s top men’s tennis players all fell on Thursday on the European grass-court circuit.

Montreal’s Félix Auger-Aliassime and Denis Shapovalov, of Richmond Hill, Ont., both lost in the Round of 16 at the Terra Wortmann Open in Halle, Germany.

Auger-Aliassime served 12 aces but dropped a 6-3, 1-6, 6-3 decision to Karen Khachanov. Shapovalov fell in a tight three-set battle, 7-6 (2), 4-6, 7-6 (5), to Italy’s Flavio Cobolli despite eight aces and five break points.

Auger-Aliassime and Shapovalov were also scheduled to face off Thursday in the doubles semifinal against Italy’s Simone Bolelli and Andrea Vavassori.

In London at the HSBC Championships, Montreal’s Gabriel Diallo was beaten 6-4, 6-2 by Jiri Lehecka, who won 96 per cent of his first-serve points.

Diallo was coming off his first career win last week at the ATP 250 Libema Open.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 19, 2025.