Chad Kelly out again as Nick Arbuckle starts third straight for banged-up Argos

Toronto Argos running back Miyan Williams (28) is tackled by Calgary Stampeders defensive back Sheldon Arnold II (38) during second half CFL football action in Toronto, Saturday, June 14, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jon Blacker

TORONTO — Chad Kelly will have plenty of company on the Toronto Argonauts sideline Friday night.

Kelly will miss a third straight start when Toronto (0-2) hosts the Saskatchewan Roughriders (2-0). The 2023 CFL outstanding player continues to recover from a leg injury suffered in last year’s East Division final.

Ditto for receiver/returner Janarion Grant (ankle), the 2024 CFL top special-teams player last season, who also has yet to play this year.

Joining them among Toronto’s walking wounded will be linebackers Wynton McManis (knee) and Jack Cassar (adductor), running back Deonta McMahon (ankle), receiver DaVaris Daniels (hip), defensive lineman Demarcus Christmas (Achilles) and offensive linemen Sage Doxtater (knee), Dylan Giffen (back) and Darius Ciraco (foot).

On Thursday, Toronto re-signed Canadian fullback Brandon Calver, who spent the last four seasons with the club. He’ll start on offence Friday and also play special teams.

Still, it’s hardly an ideal scenario for a Toronto team looking to avoid its first 0-3 start since 2019.

“Sometimes the injury bug hits you but we have no excuses,” said Toronto head coach Ryan Dinwiddie. “It’s next man up.

“It’s professional sports ... you have to find a way to overcome it.”

Saskatchewan receiver Sam Emilus (foot) won’t play but Canadian running back Thomas Bertrand-Hudon returns to back up former Argo A.J. Ouellette. Sophomore receiver Joe Robustelli is also back and starts.

Ka’Deem Carey won’t face his former team. Carey, who ran for 1,060 yards last year in helping Toronto win the Grey Cup, joined Saskatchewan after being among the Argos final cuts but won’t dress Friday.

Jake Herslow starts at slotback for Toronto while Canadian Ryan Hunter, the CFL’s top lineman last year, moves from right tackle to left guard. American Hampton Ergle starts at tackle.

Rookie running back Miyan Williams makes his first CFL start with Toronto. The five-foot-eight, 237-pound former Ohio State Buckeye ran for 62 yards on nine carries in last week’s 29-19 home loss to Calgary while adding nine catches for 65 yards after replacing McMahon.

But when Williams entered last week’s game, he was the last running back on Toronto’s roster, which somewhat handcuffed Dinwiddie, who’s also Toronto’s offensive co-ordinator. Running back Kevin Brown was signed this week, which should give Dinwiddie more play-calling flexibility.

“He (Williams) showed his physicality breaking through some tackles and getting to the second level,” Dinwiddie said. “I think he’s used to the U.S. game where it’s more downhill but you’ve got to be a bit more patient (in CFL) and set up some blocks and I think he’s getting there.”

Williams downplayed the notion that being thrust into last week’s game was difficult for him.

“It’s not hard if you mentally prepare yourself to just be ready for whatever happens,” he said. “It (Friday night) is just another game I’ve got to prepare for so I don’t treat it differently than any other.”

Veteran Nick Arbuckle makes a third straight start for Toronto. While the ’24 Grey Cup MVP has a 68.9 completion percentage and is third overall in passing yards (582), he has more interceptions (four) than TDs (two).

“Just manage the game,” Dinwiddie said regarding what he wants to see from Arbuckle on Friday. “You don’t have to be a superhero, just master the plan.”

Toronto has committed five turnovers (tied for last overall) while having recorded a CFL-low one turnover.

Isaac Darkangelo replaces McManis at middle linebacker while defensive lineman Anthony Lanier III faces his former team. Lanier III played four seasons with Saskatchewan before signing with Toronto after not being offered an extension by the Riders.

Saskatchewan comes off a 28-23 road win over Hamilton last week. Veteran Trevor Harris was 26-of-37 passing for 294 yards with a TD and an interception while KeeSean Johnson had eight catches for 128 yards and a touchdown.

Ouellette was also a factor, rushing for 96 yards and a TD on 13 carries. But veteran kicker Brett Lauther missed three of five field goals and a convert.

Linebacker Jameer Thurman (CFL-high 17 defensive plays) anchors a Riders defence that also includes defensive back Rolan Milligan Jr., the 2024 CFL top defensive player who had an interception last week.

“Offensively, I think they’ve kind of got it going,” Dinwiddie said. “They’ll take some shots but at the same time they’ll move downfield and Trevor does a really good job of managing the game.

“If you look at their defence, they’re pretty darn good. They’re going to make us earn it with completions and not give us any deep shots so we’ve got to make sure we’re not in second-and-long. We’ve got to win first down.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 19, 2025.

Dan Ralph, The Canadian Press