Toronto Sceptres re-sign defender Kali Flanagan to one-year extension

The Toronto Sceptres have signed defender Kali Flanagan to a one-year contract extension, the Professional Women’s Hockey League team announced Thursday.

The 29-year-old from Burlington, Mass., had three goals and four assists in 30 games with the Sceptres this past season and was second on the team in time on ice with over 647 minutes played.

Flanagan was selected by Toronto in the sixth round, 35th overall, in the inaugural PWHL Draft.

She had six points (three goals, three assists) during the inaugural season and was the only player to play the full 24 games without taking more than one penalty.

Flanagan is the fourth player to re-sign with Toronto this off-season alongside forwards Jesse Compher, Maggie Connors and 2024 MVP Natalie Spooner.

The PWHL draft is June 24 in Ottawa.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 19, 2025.