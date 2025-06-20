Canada coach Jesse Marsch downplays latest CONCACAF disciplinary proceeding

Canada head coach Jesse Marsch reacts during the first half of a CONCACAF Nations League semifinal soccer match against Mexico, Thursday, March 20, 2025, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Etienne Laurent)

HOUSTON — Canada coach Jesse Marsch is downplaying a CONCACAF investigation into his actions during the Canadian men’s opening game at the Gold Cup.

Marsch told a news conference in Houston, in advance of Canada’s game against Curaçao on Saturday, that the issue was of more interest to the media than the team. Noting that the disciplinary process was ongoing, he asked that questions focus on football.

Saturday’s contest marks the end of Marsch’s two-game ban arising from a red card during the CONCACAF Nations league third-place game in March. But the coach remains in the spotlight, facing more disciplinary action initiated by CONCACAF after Canada’s 6-0 win over Honduras on Tuesday in Vancouver.

CONCACAF said its Disciplinary Committee is reviewing whether Canada and Marsch did not follow regulations involving suspended officials and whether offensive language was used toward CONCACAF match officials.

The CONCACAF investigation reportedly focuses on where Marsch watched the game and language used when he was asked to move.

TV showed Marsch in a B.C. Place Stadium suite, taking notes and watching, with a laptop in front of him, alongside other Canadian team officials. Assistant coach Mauro Biello ran the sideline in his absence.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 20, 2025

