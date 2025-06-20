Canada’s Fernandez ousted by Yastremska in Nottingham quarterfinals

Canada's Leylah Fernandez in action against Suzan Lamens on day one of the Rothesay Open in Nottingham, England, Monday, June 16, 2025. (Bradley Collyer/PA via AP)

NOTTINGHAM — Canada’s Leylah Fernandez dropped a 6‑3, 7‑6 (6) decision to Ukraine’s Dayana Yastremska in the Nottingham Open quarterfinals on Thursday.

Yastremska saved a set point in the second-set tiebreak.

She converted both her break chances, while Fernandez went 1-for-8.

Yastremska finished with five aces to Fernandez’s one.

The Laval, Que., native, seeded fifth at the grass-court event, landed 73 per cent of her first serves but won just 41 per cent on second serve.

It was Yastremska’s first win in three career meetings with Fernandez.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 20, 2025.