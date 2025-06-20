Jonathan Toews to become a Winnipeg Jet

Chicago Blackhawks center Jonathan Toews (19) lines up for a face off during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Buffalo Sabres, Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes, File)

Jonathan Toews will be returning home to Winnipeg to play hockey.

The Winnipeg-born hockey star will be signing with the Winnipeg Jets, the team confirmed Friday, in news first reported by TSN’s Pierre LeBrun.

“I’m grateful to be making my return to the NHL with the Winnipeg Jets,” Toews said in a statement. “It’s very special to come home and play in front of my family and friends in Manitoba. The Jets have been on the rise over the last few seasons and I’m eager to join the group and help however I can.”

The team said Toews will be joining the team for a one-year deal for the 2025-26 season. The deal cannot be made official until July 1.

“We are excited to add a proven winner like Jonathan Toews to the Winnipeg Jets,” Kevin Cheveldayoff, general manager for the Winnipeg Jets, said in a statement. “It will be a unique opportunity for Jonathan to play for his hometown team. His talent, drive, and experience will be a great complement to our club.”

The Winnipeg Jets posted on their X page Friday an image of Toews with one message.

“The kid from St. Vital is coming home,” the post reads.

Toews, 37, has not played in the NHL since 2023 due to health concerns related to long COVID and chronic immune response syndrome.

Prior to the Jets, Toews played for the Chicago Blackhawks from 2007 to 2023, serving as team captain since 2008. He has played 1,067 games, scored 372 goals and notched 511 assists. In the playoffs, he has added 119 points (45 goals, 74 assists).

Toews has won three Stanley Cups (2010, 2013 and 2015) with the Blackhawks and two Olympic gold medals for Canada (2010 and 2014).