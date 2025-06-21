Luis Robert Jr.’s two-run homer lifts lowly White Sox over Blue Jays 7-1

Chicago White Sox's Andrew Benintendi (23) celebrates in the dug out after hitting a solo home run off Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Spencer Turnbull during first inning MLB baseball action in Toronto on Friday June 20, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

TORONTO — Luis Robert Jr.’s two-run homer was the highlight of a four-run inning as the White Sox routed the Toronto Blue Jays 7-1 on Friday as Chicago snapped an eight-game losing skid.

Josh Rohas had a two-run double as part of the four-run third for Chicago (24-52). Andrew Benintendi had a solo home run in the first and added an RBI single in the second. Austin Slater’s base hit also drove in a run in the second.

It was a double bullpen game, with both teams trotting out a handful of relief pitchers with no starters available.

Grant Taylor pitched one scoreless inning for the White Sox before giving way to long reliever Tyler Alexander (4-7), who worked four without giving up a run. Dan Altavilla, Wikelman Gonzalez and Tyler Gilbert also came out of the bullpen, with Gonzalez allowing a run.

Spencer Turnbull (1-1) gave up four runs on five hits and two walks over two innings of work. Mason Fluharty gave up three runs on two hits and two walks, before Braydon Fisher, Nick Sandlin, Chad Green, Brendon Little and Jeff Hoffman combined for six scoreless innings.

Shortstop Bo Bichette’s three hits led Toronto (40-35) offensively. His third of the night — a single to left field — scored Tyler Heineman in the eighth inning for the Blue Jays’ only run.

TAKEAWAYS

White Sox: Scoring has been an issue for Chicago all season, with its 260 runs scored heading into Friday’s game the third lowest in all of Major League Baseball. Despite having to rely on several call-ups in the game, the White Sox’s offence came alive at Rogers Centre with nine hits.

Blue Jays: Bichette’s single led off the fourth inning for Toronto’s first hit of the game. He also had a double in the sixth as his three-hit outing accounted for half of the Blue Jays’ hits and pulled his batting average up from .272 to .278.

KEY MOMENT

Fluharty had two outs in the third inning and got two strikes against Austin Slater for an 0-2 count. But then the Blue Jays reliever threw four consecutive balls to walk the Chicago right-fielder. Rojas doubled in the next at bat to tack on two more runs.

KEY STAT

Toronto’s record in blowout games — when the victorious team wins by five or more runs — dropped to 7-13 with Friday’s loss. The Blue Jays are much better when it’s close, going 12-9 in one-run games.

UP NEXT

Jose Berrios (2-3) gets the start on Saturday afternoon as Toronto continues its three-game series against the White Sox.

Chicago counters with Aaron Civale (1-3).

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 20, 2025.

John Chidley-Hill, The Canadian Press