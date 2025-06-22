Hall of Fame pitcher Max Scherzer to return for Blue Jays on Wednesday in Cleveland

Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Max Scherzer (31) pitches the ball during first inning MLB baseball action against the Baltimore Orioles, in Toronto on Saturday, March 29, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov

TORONTO — Mad Max is back.

Max Scherzer is scheduled to be the Toronto Blue Jays’ starting pitcher on Wednesday when they face the Guardians in Cleveland. Blue Jays manager John Schneider confirmed that Scherzer would return to the mound after Toronto’s 4-2 loss to the Chicago White Sox on Sunday.

“That’s a huge, huge addition to us, you know?” said Schneider. “It’s Max Scherzer.

“I’ll take that any day of the week.”

The 40-year-old surefire Hall of Famer signed a one-year, US$15.5 million contract with Toronto on Feb. 4.

However, Scherzer only pitched three innings for the Blue Jays on March 29, allowing two runs on three hits. He left that game early with thumb inflammation on his throwing hand before being placed on the injured list the next day.

Scherzer had a bullpen session earlier Sunday after two promising rehab starts with triple-A Buffalo last week. Schneider said Sunday’s session was a productive workout for Scherzer, that included simulating conditions against the Guardians’ potent lineup.

“I think that getting to 75 pitches in his last start is a good thing, and we’ve got to just monitor it as he goes,” said Schneider. “The fact that he’s feeling good throwing his stuff, he knows his stuff is where it should be.

“Really, really excited to have him back.”

Scherzer is a three-time Cy Young Award winner as the best pitcher in his league and an eight-time all-star. He has a 216-112 record over his 18-year MLB career, with a lifetime 3.16 earned-run average and 3,408 strikeouts.

“Hopefully he’s back with us the rest of the year,” said fellow starter Chris Bassitt. “It solidifies our rotation a lot more where the bullpen doesn’t have to be as relied upon as it has been.

“Hopefully we get Max back to what he usually does, and then take some pressure off of (Jose) Berrios, (Kevin Gausman) and I having to eat innings and things like that.”

Eric Lauer will start for Toronto on Tuesday and Gausman will pitch on Thursday. The Blue Jays are 4-6 in their last 10 games, sitting third in the American League East but holding the second wild card berth.

Cleveland is a half game out of the third wild card spot, held by the Seattle Mariners.

By John Chidley-Hill.