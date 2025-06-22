Miguel Vargas’s late two-run double lifts White Sox over Blue Jays 4-2

Chicago White Sox third base Miguel Vargas (20) reacts after hitting a two run RBI double off Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Jeff Hoffman during eighth inning MLB baseball action in Toronto on Sunday June 22, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

TORONTO — Miguel Vargas doubled in two runs in the eighth inning as the Chicago White Sox rallied past the Toronto Blue Jays 4-2 on Sunday afternoon.

Luis Robert Jr. hit into a fielder’s choice in the fourth inning, with Kyle Teel getting out but giving Chase Meidroth enough time to score for an early Chicago (25-53) lead. Austin Slater also scored in the eighth after Toronto’s fielding error allowed Andrew Benintendi to reach base.

Adrian Houser allowed two runs on seven hits and three walks over 6 1/3 innings with four strikeouts. Relievers Jordan Leasure (2-4), Brandon Eisert and Grant Taylor didn’t allow a run.

Bo Bichette had two RBI singles as Toronto (41-36) held a 2-1 lead for half an inning. Alan Roden led off the seventh with the first triple of his career, scoring on Bichette’s second basehit of the game.

Chris Bassitt struck out seven, giving up just one run on three hits and a walk over six innings of work.

Yariel Rodriguez, Brendon Little (3-1), Jeff Hoffman, Nick Sandlin and Braydon Fisher came out of the Blue Jays bullpen. Hoffman allowed two of the runners he inherited from Little to score, and gave up a run of his own, for his fourth blown save of the season.

Takeaways

White Sox: Houser returned from Chicago’s paternity list, having missed his scheduled start against the St. Louis Cardinals on Thursday. The veteran right-hander’s earned-run average inched up to 2.27 after entering the game with a 2.15 ERA, the fourth-best in the American League before play began Sunday.

Blue Jays: Although he didn’t drive in any runs or cross the plate on Sunday, Ernie Clement is still one of the hottest hitters in Toronto’s lineup. His 2 for 4 day gave him 28 hits in the month of June, and improved his batting average from .304 to .307.

Key moment

Hoffman, who started the season as Toronto’s closer, continued to struggle in the eighth. Benintendi reached first on Hoffman’s fielding error, allowing Slater to score. Vargas then doubled to drive in Meidroth and Michael Taylor for a 4-2 Chicago lead.

Key stat

Blue Jays second baseman Andres Gimenez snapped an 0 for 20 skid at the plate when he singled to left field in the fifth.

Up next

Toronto has Monday off before beginning a road trip with stops in Cleveland and Boston.

The White Sox return home to Chicago to host the Arizona Diamondbacks on Monday.

By John Chidley-Hill.