Osorio returns to Toronto after suffering lower-body injury training with Canada

HOUSTON — Veteran midfielder Jonathan Osorio has left the Canada camp at the CONCACAF Gold Cup with a lower-body injury.

Canada Soccer, in a social media post, said the Toronto FC captain will miss the rest of the tournament. The injury occurred in training the day before Canada’s 1-1 draw with Curaçao on Saturday.

“Oso will return to Toronto FC today for further evaluation,” it said in a social media post Sunday.

The TFC captain cannot be replaced on Canada’s tournament roster at this point.

With 85 caps, the 33-year-old Osorio was the most experienced member of coach Jesse Marsch’s squad. He had yet to play at the tournament.

Osorio was sidelined with a shoulder injury April 30 in a Canadian Championship loss to CF Montreal, returning May 24 off the Toronto bench in an MLS game against Nashville SC.

He was added to Marsch’s Canadian Shield Tournament squad, playing 62 minutes in the penalty shootout loss to Ivory Coast.

The 30th-ranked Canadians (1-0-1) wrap up Group B play at the Gold Cup on Tuesday against No. 81 El Salvador (0-1-1) in Houston.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 22, 2025.

The Canadian Press