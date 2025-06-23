Argonauts sign six-foot-five, 350-pound defensive lineman J-Min Pelley

Ottawa Redblacks running back De'Montre Tuggle (16) gets tackled by Edmonton Elks defensive lineman J-Min Pelley (96) during first half CFL football action in Ottawa on Friday, June 30, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

TORONTO — The Toronto Argonauts have signed Canadian defensive lineman J-Min Pelley, the CFL club announced Monday.

The six-foot-five, 350-pound player from Calgary had six defensive tackles in 11 games with the Edmonton Elks last season after working out with the NFL’s Pittsburgh Steelers earlier in 2024.

Pelley has 25 defensive tackles over 36 games since being selected by the Elks as a supplemental draft choice in 2022.

The Elks released Pelley on Feb. 12.

Pelley played one season in U Sports, helping the Calgary Dinos win the 2019 Vanier Cup.

The defending Grey Cup champion Argonauts are 0-3 so far this season, heading into a game Sunday at Ottawa.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 23, 2025.