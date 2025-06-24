Aaron Rodgers on whether this upcoming NFL season is his last: ‘I’m pretty sure this is it’

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers revealed on Tuesday that he thinks this upcoming NFL season could be his last in the league.

“Yeah, I’m pretty sure this is it,” Rodgers, 41, said on “The Pat McAfee Show.”

“That’s why we just did a one-year deal. Steelers didn’t need to put any extra years on that or anything. This was really about finishing with a lot of love and fun and peace for the career that I’ve had.

Aaron Rodgers tells the @PatMcAfeeShow he expects this to be his final NFL season. 👀pic.twitter.com/jgxUxJvQbQ — TSN (@TSN_Sports) June 24, 2025

“I’ve played 20 freaking years. It’s been a long run, and I’ve enjoyed it. What better place to finish than in one of the cornerstone franchises of the NFL with (head coach) Mike Tomlin and a great group of leadership and great guys and the city that expects you to win.”

After months of speculation, Rodgers earlier this month signed a one-year deal to become the Steelers starting quarterback and set up another fascinating chapter in his Hall of Fame career.

Both Rodgers and the Steelers are looking for more Super Bowl success. Pittsburgh last won a Lombardi Trophy on February 1, 2009, the franchise’s sixth Super Bowl title. Coincidentally, it was Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers who beat the Steelers in their last Super Bowl appearance on February 6, 2011.

Back on his first day of mandatory minicamp in Pittsburgh, Rodgers said that despite being the oldest quarterback in the league, he’s still playing because it’s what he wants to do.

“I don’t need it. For my ego, I don’t need it to keep playing,” Rodgers told reporters. “A lot of decisions that I’ve made over my career and life from strictly the ego – even if they turn out well – are always unfulfilling.

“But the decisions made from the soul are usually pretty fulfilling. So this was a decision that was best for my soul. I felt like being here with coach (Tomlin) and the guys they got here and the opportunity here was best for me. I’m excited to be here.”

Rodgers’ signing saga divided many given the length of time it took – most notably, Steelers legend Terry Bradshaw said he didn’t want the former Packers and New York Jets star anywhere near the team – but with the four-time NFL MVP at the helm, the Steelers look a formidable outfit.

He is coming off two disappointing seasons with the Jets, including one which was lost to a torn Achilles tendon just four plays into his first year with the franchise.