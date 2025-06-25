Blue Jays reinstate veteran starter Max Scherzer from 60-day injured list

Blue Jays right-hander Max Scherzer (31) pitches the ball during a Major League Baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles in Toronto on Saturday, March 29, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov

TORONTO — The Toronto Blue Jays have reinstated veteran starter Max Scherzer from the 60-day injured list and designated fellow right-hander Spencer Turnbull for assignment.

Scherzer, 40, made one start for the Blue Jays before being sidelined due to right thumb inflammation. He recently completed a rehab assignment with the Triple-A Buffalo Bisons.

The roster moves were announced by the Blue Jays on Wednesday afternoon, a couple of hours before Scherzer’s scheduled start against the Cleveland Guardians.

An eight-time all-star and three-time Cy Young Award winner, Scherzer signed a one-year, US$15.5-million contract with the Blue Jays last February.

Turnbull, meanwhile, was 1-1 with a 7.11 earned-run average over three appearances for the Blue Jays this season.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 25, 2025.