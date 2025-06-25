Canada’s women fall to France, Hungary at 3x3 basketball World Cup, head to play-in

ULAANBAATAR — Canada’s women’s team dropped both of its games Wednesday at the FIBA 3x3 Basketball World Cup and will now have to go the play-in route for a shot at the quarterfinals.
Cassandra Brown had six points in a 14-13 loss to France, where a mid-game injury to Saicha Grant-Allen disrupted Canada’s momentum. Grant-Allen had five points while Paige Crozon scored two.
Despite the injury, Grant-Allen returned to post five points and eight rebounds in a 16-14 loss to Hungary. Crozon added five, with Brown finishing with four.
The sixth-ranked Canadians opened the tournament Monday with wins over Austria and Latvia.
Canada finished third in Pool C and will face the second-place team from Pool B on Friday.
The 17th-ranked Canadian men’s team, 1-1 after splitting games with Austria and China, returns to action Thursday against France and Puerto Rico.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 25, 2025.