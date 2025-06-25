Canada’s women fall to France, Hungary at 3x3 basketball World Cup, head to play-in

Canada's Paige Crozon (7) drives past Hortense Limouzin (15) of France in the women's 3x3 basketball pool round match during the 2024 Summer Olympics, Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

ULAANBAATAR — Canada’s women’s team dropped both of its games Wednesday at the FIBA 3x3 Basketball World Cup and will now have to go the play-in route for a shot at the quarterfinals.

Cassandra Brown had six points in a 14-13 loss to France, where a mid-game injury to Saicha Grant-Allen disrupted Canada’s momentum. Grant-Allen had five points while Paige Crozon scored two.

Despite the injury, Grant-Allen returned to post five points and eight rebounds in a 16-14 loss to Hungary. Crozon added five, with Brown finishing with four.

The sixth-ranked Canadians opened the tournament Monday with wins over Austria and Latvia.

Canada finished third in Pool C and will face the second-place team from Pool B on Friday.

The 17th-ranked Canadian men’s team, 1-1 after splitting games with Austria and China, returns to action Thursday against France and Puerto Rico.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 25, 2025.