Miami’s Messi still the highest-earner in Major League Soccer at US$20.5 million

Inter Miami's Lionel Messi walks off the field after the Club World Cup Group A soccer match between Inter Miami and Palmeiras in Miami Gardens, Fla., June 23, 2025. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Inter Miami’s Lionel Messi remains Major League Soccer’s highest-paid player this season at $20,446,667 (all figures in U.S. dollars), according to figures released Wednesday by the MLS Players Association.

Miami has two other players in the top 10 with No. 3 Sergio Busquets at $8,774,996 and No. 8 Jordi Alba at $6 million even.

Toronto FC’s Lorenzo Insigne ranks second at $15,400,000 and fellow Italian Federico Bernardeschi No. 6 at $6,295,381.

In contrast, Los Angeles Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani is currently the highest-paid player in Major League Baseball at $70 million this season. Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott led the NFL last season with a salary of $60 million while Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry topped the NBA at $55,761,216.

The NHLPA lists Toronto Maple Leafs captain Auston Matthews’ 2024-25 salary at $16.7 million.

Messi, Insigne, Busquets and Bernardeschi are all making the same as last season. Alba was at $1.5 million in 2024.

Atlanta United’s Miguel Almiron ($7,871,000) and San Diego FC’s Hirving (Chucky) Lozano ($7,633,333) are newcomers to the list at No. 4 and 5, respectively. Almiron returned to Atlanta this season from England’s Newcastle United while San Diego is in its first year in the league.

Almiron made $2,297,000 with Atlanta in 2018, his last year in MLS before moving to England.

In all, 19 players are making more than $4 million this according to the MLSPA, whose salary figures are accurate as of May 23, 2025.

In contrast to Insigne, who has one goal and three assists in 12 appearances for Toronto this season, Philadelphia Union forward Tai Baribo is a bargain at $810,000. The Israeli international leads the league with 13 goals.

Nashville’s Sam Surridge, who is second in goals with 12, is making $3,182,639 while Cincinnati’s Kevin Denkey, third with 11 goals, is earning $3,810,00.

Vancouver Whitecaps forward Brian White, tied for fourth with 10 goals, is another bargain at $1 million. The U.S. international ranks fourth in pay on the Whitecaps behind captain Ryan Gauld ($3,675,00), defensive midfielder Andres Cubas ($1,146,375) and centre back Mathias Laborda ($1,043,625).

Whitecaps defender Sam Adekugbe, currently sidelined with an Achilles injury, makes $963,000.

Toronto has four other players making more than $1 million in Norwegian striker Ola Brynhildsen ($1,629,610), captain Jonathan Osorio ($1,183,333), Canadian fullback/wingback Richie Laryea ($1,169,438), and goalkeeper Sean Johnson ($1,063,125).

Winger Theo Corbeanu, on loan to Toronto from Spain’s Granada CF, is making $411,625 while new midfielder Maxime Dominguez is earning $337,577.

Striker Deandre Kerr, who like Brynhildsen has two goals this season, is making $125,319. The 22-year-old Kerr has played just five games due to a high ankle sprain.

Honduran midfielder Deybi Flores is making $656,667, up from $456,667 last year. Veteran defender Kevin Long also gets a raise from TFC, from $277,500 last year to $468,521 this season.

Seven Toronto players are making less than $100,000.

Italian-born Albanian international Giacomo Vrioni, at $2,247,500, is the only CF Montreal player making seven figures. German forward Prince Owusu is next on the pay scale at $982,500.

MLS Top 10 Earners in 2025 (all figures in U.S. dollars, salaries as of May 23, 2025)

Lionel Messi, Inter Miami, $20,446,677

Lorenzo Insigne, Toronto FC, $15,400,000

Sergio Busquets, Inter Miami, $8,774,996

Miguel Almiron, Atlanta United, $7,871,000

Hirving (Chucky) Lozano, San Diego, $7,633,333

Federico Bernardeschi, Toronto FC, $6,295,381

Emil Forsberg, Red Bulls, $6,035,625

Jordi Alba, Inter Miami $6,000,000

Riqui Puig, L.A. Galaxy, $5,779,688

Jonathan Bamba, Chicago, $5,581,806

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 25, 2025.

Neil Davidson, The Canadian Press