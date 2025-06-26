Fan who heckled Diamondbacks’ Ketel Marte about his late mother now banned from all Major League ballparks

The baseball world is rallying around star player Ketel Marte who was brought to tears during a game after a fan taunted him from the stands.

A fan who levied a derogatory remark about Arizona Diamondbacks’ Ketel Marte’s late mother during Tuesday’s game has been indefinitely banned from all Major League ballparks, according to a source with direct knowledge of the discipline.

Marte was visibly upset after the comment during his team’s victory in Chicago against the White Sox.

The incident took place during Marte’s seventh-inning at-bat, after which he was consoled by manager Torey Lovullo and shortstop Geraldo Perdomo.

According to MLB.com, the spectator made a remark about Marte’s mother, who passed away in a car accident in 2017.

“It was a terrible moment,” Lovullo told reporters after the game. “Fans are nasty, and fans go too far sometimes. I love my players and I’m going to protect them. I’ve known Ketel for nine years and he’s had some unbelievably great moments. Some hardships as well, and some really, really tough moments in his life, and I know those.

“At the end of the day, we’re human beings and we have emotions. I saw him hurting, and I wanted to protect him.”

Diamondbacks White Sox Baseball Fans show support for Arizona Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte (4) during the third inning of a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox, Wednesday, June 25, 2025, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley) (Erin Hooley/AP)

A White Sox spokesperson told CNN that the fan was ejected from the game and has been banned from Rate Field, while the Arizona Republic reported that Marte declined to speak on the situation.

“We commend the White Sox for taking immediate action in removing the fan,” the league said following the event.

Marte hit a first-inning solo home run in Arizona’s 4-1 win, the team’s second victory against the White Sox in as many days.

While comforting the second baseman, Lovullo said he told Marte: “I love you and I’m with you and we’re all together, you’re not alone. No matter what happens, no matter what was said or what you heard, that guy’s an idiot and shouldn’t have an impact on you.”

Perdomo, meanwhile, said after the game that he felt “mad” about the incident and called for the fan to be banned from attending future games, according to ESPN.

When the two teams met again on Wednesday, Marte was greeted by a round of applause when he stepped up to the batter’s box by the fans at Rate Field.

The home video board displayed a message that read, “Baseball is Family. The White Sox community supports Ketel Marte.”

We stand with you, Ketel Marte 💜🖤 pic.twitter.com/0fFUbegw4A — MLB (@MLB) June 25, 2025

Diamondbacks White Sox Baseball Chicago White Sox's Miguel Vargas, left, hugs Arizona Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte (4) before a baseball game Wednesday, June 25, 2025, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley)

By George Ramsay, CNN