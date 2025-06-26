Once Upon a Time in Edmonton: The Connor McDavid draft

Connor McDavid, left, chats with Craig MacTavish after being chosen first overall by the Edmonton Oilers in the NHL hockey draft, Friday, June 26, 2015, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Alan Diaz)

On the 10-year anniversary of his draft this edition of Once Upon a Time in Edmonton remembers the excitement around Connor McDavid and the hope he brought to Oilers fans. With a contract extension possibly days away, fans are once again holding their breath over McDavid and his place with the Edmonton Oilers.

Lucky draw

You could call it luck, fate or fluke. If you don’t root for the Oilers you probably call it something else. Whether it was a perfect alignment of the stars or a cruel joke, April 18, 2015, was a day to remember.

“The first overall pick in the 2015 NHL draft belongs to the Edmonton Oilers.”

It was a proclamation heard around the hockey world, and if you were in the vicinity of Edmonton you probably heard the entire city gasp at the exact same time.

Edmonton Oilers fans celebrate McDavid lottery win April 2015, fans watching the draft lottery in an Edmonton bar. (CTV News Edmonton)

The Oilers had just won what some were calling the “Connor McDavid lottery.”

‘This is everything to us’

Something changed for fans that day.

After years of hope turned into disappointment and in the midst of what has been dubbed “the Decade of Darkness,” the possibility of Connor McDavid becoming an Edmonton Oiler was enough to refuel the dreams of beleaguered fans.

“We were over the moon, jumping up and down yelling, hollering,” said Gwen Lawrence, a season ticket holder in 2015.

Fan reaction to 2015 lottery win April 2015, Edmontonians celebrate when they learn the Oilers have won the draft lottery.

And even though Oilers management refused to confirm that McDavid would be their pick, the faithful were convinced. Fans immediately started ordering McDavid jerseys, months before the June draft.

Oilers fans order McDavid jerseys April 2015, excerpt from Amanda Anderson story about fans ordering jerseys the day after Edmonton won the draft lottery.

McDavid fans in Florida June 2015, a group of Oilers fans travelled to Florida for the NHL draft. (Evan Klippenstein/CTV News Edmonton)

McDavid fans in Florida. June 2015, a group of Oilers fans travelled to Florida for the NHL draft. (Evan Klippenstein/CTV News Edmonton)

A group of self-proclaimed “hard core McDavid fans” even travelled to Florida for the draft. The friends, decked out in Oilers gear, were there to witness a historic event.

“This is everything to us…for me, the last eight years are all forgiven just for McDavid,” one said.

“I think he’s got a good heart, I think he’s got a great attitude, and the fact that he wants to play for Edmonton is huge,” said another.

“It could have been in Alaska and we would have made the trek, as soon as that gold ticket was drawn we jumped up and made our plans,” a third friend exclaimed.

A group of Oilers fans in Florida June 2015, a group of Edmonton Oilers fans travel to Florida for the NHL draft.

Meanwhile, back in Edmonton, someone had altered the Connors Road sign to read CONNOR MCDAVID.

Connor McDavid sign June 2015, The Connors Road sign was altered to read CONNOR MCDAVID. (CTV News Edmonton)

Then mayor Don Iveson couldn’t contain his laughter when he was shown a picture.

Connors Road changed to Connor McDavid June 2015, Mayor Don Iveson reacts to the Connors Road sign alteration.

Still unofficially claimed by the Oilers organization, McDavid called the sign “flattering” and said “if it is Edmonton I appreciate it very much, the support and the welcome.”

The calm before the draft

The day before the NHL draft was to take place, the top prospects put on a skills clinic for some local hockey players in Florida.

The lucky kids were excited to meet the soon-to-be NHL stars. Ian, sporting a number 10 on his jersey, said, “It was really cool because I’ve always dreamed of meeting these players and now I have.”

Blake Andreoni agreed: “It was such a cool experience to be skating with the top prospects. It was a lot of fun.”

2015 NHL draft prospects skills camp June 2015, McDavid and other top prospects participate in a skills camp with local kids in Florida the day before the NHL draft.

After the clinic McDavid took questions from reporters. He talked about the importance of being a role model and the excitement of being at the draft.

Cool and collected as always, when asked about pressure and nerves, the young McDavid assured reporters that he was getting enough rest.

“The beds are so comfy at the hotel, I think I’ll be fine,” he said with a grin.

He was almost nonchalant about what was about to happen.

“All you gotta do is go there, sit, wait until your name is called.”

McDavid speaks to the media the day before the NHL draft June 2015, Connor McDavid speaks to media in Florida after putting on a skills camp for local kids.

‘From the Erie Otters, Connor McDavid’

And then it was time. NHL teams, current and former hockey stars, media and, of course, the draft class of 2015 gathered on the evening of June 26.

Seated between his mom and dad, the TV cameras caught a nervous McDavid whisper to them, “I think I’m gonna puke.”

“The Edmonton Oilers select with their first pick, from the Erie Otters, Connor McDavid.”

Draft party at Rexall Place June 2015, fans celebrate at Recall Place when Connor McDavid is drafted by the Oilers. (CTV News Edmonton)

Amongst the cheers and streamers, the goal horn went off at a packed Rexall Place.

It was real, Connor McDavid was an Edmonton Oiler.

“Being here was just unbelievable, it was amazing,” said one fan after the watch party.

2015 draft party at Rexall Place June 2015, fans celebrate Connor McDavid being drafted by the Edmonton Oilers.

Minutes after he was drafted McDavid was all smiles when he spoke to the media. “To be honest I think it was even better than I was expecting,” he said. Wearing the Oilers jersey he was presented on stage, already sporting his number 97, McDavid expressed how special the moment was. “Now that it’s finally happened and I’m an Edmonton Oiler, I couldn’t be more proud.”

McDavid media scrum after the NHL draft June 26, 2015, Connor McDavid speaks to media after he is drafted by the Edmonton Oilers.

The next day in Edmonton, stores began unpacking their McDavid merchandise.

McDavid jerseys for sale in Edmonton Amanda Anderson story about McDavid merchandise for sale the day after McDavid is drafted.

But that was just the beginning.

Oilers fans outside Rexall place 2015, fans line up to watch Oilers prospects camp. (CTV News Edmonton)

Rejuvenated with hope, Oilers nation flocked to pre-season camps and practices to get a look at their new star.

There were lineups outside Rexall Place to get a first glance at the top prospect.

Oilers fans inside Rexall Place 2015, fans watching Oilers prospects camp. (CTV News Edmonton)

And when McDavid skated out onto the ice for the first time, the packed house let out a cheer.

CFRN062525_PROSPECTSCAMP CFRN062525_PROSPECTSCAMP

It was more of the same weeks later at the Oilers first practice. A rink filled to the brim with fans watching the young hero take his first strides with their beloved team.

Connor McDavid at Oilers training camp 2015, Dan Grummett story about Oilers first practice with Connor McDavid.

Oilers fans have loved him from the start and 10 years later are still enthralled by his jaw-dropping skills on the ice, but also by his kind heart off the ice.

Photo of McDavid with fans. 2017, McDavid poses with fans at the Edmonton International Airport.

Like when he posed for the famously awkward “death grip” photo with the Valerianos at the Edmonton International Airport. Or the moments he spent with his biggest fan, Ben Stelter, helping him skate and shoot at Oilers practice or whispering to him at centre ice before puck drop.

“Ben meant so much to myself and my teammates,” McDavid said, remembering the brave boy after he died of cancer.

Connor McDavid & Ben Stelter Connor McDavid skates with Ben Stelter at an Oilers practice.

Another decade?

Now team captain, Connor McDavid’s resume of accomplishments could fill a book. But he has yet to capture the biggest prize. Days after what he called an “incredibly disappointing” end to the season McDavid was asked about his looming contract extension. He told reporters “There’s no rush” and that he’ll “take some time to regroup” before making any decisions.

“It’s all about winning and we won’t be satisfied until that’s done,” so with the Stanley Cup still on everyone’s mind, Oilers fans are left to wonder if their captain still sees Edmonton as the place he can win it.

And his message to those fans?

“Keep being patient and keep believing … when that moment comes it will be worth the wait.”