A draft day guide to the Montreal Canadiens’ Hughes-Gorton era

Montreal Canadiens executive president Jeff Gorton, left, and general manager Kent Hughes speak to the media during their end of season news conference in Montreal on Monday, May 5, 2025. (Christinne Muschi/The Canadian Press)

From notable killer picks like Lane Hutson, Ivan Demidov and Juraj Slafkovsky to the wait-and-see, will-they-ever-play-professional-hockey selections, the Montreal Canadiens head into the team’s fourth NHL Entry Draft of the Kent Hughes/Jeff Gorton era Friday night at the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles.

The team decided to “rebuild” (and make a documentary series about it), and it seems to have paid off when they made the playoffs last season.

Choose from the following cliche questions before heading into the draft:

What are the Habs’ next steps?

What holes need to be filled?

Are there any late-round hidden gems?

What suit looks best under a new hockey sweater?

Gorton said on Thursday that there are fewer “sellers” for trades, and that they’re “happy” with their first-round picks (16 and 17).

However, making a trade and moving up is a possibility, he said.

“There are some players in the top 10 that we like a lot, and if the opportunity arises, we might do that — or even move up a couple spots,” said Gorton. “We’re looking at everything, and it’s a decent draft. There are some pretty quality players, so we’ll see what happens.”

Since the Habs rebuild started, the two-headed top of the team has made some solid picks and decent trades.

Here is a brief history of the three previous drafts in the HughTon era.

2022 draft:

In Hughes’s first draft, he nailed two of the most important Habs’ acquisitions of recent years.

Hughes went against conventional wisdom and nabbed Juraj “Dino” Slafkovsky with the number one pick instead of Shane Wright, who was rumoured to be the top choice.

Slavkovsky has proven himself as a capable and promising player, while Wright has struggled to make a name for himself with the Seattle Kraken.

Slafkovsky Juraj Slafkovsky poses for photos after being selected as the top pick in the first round of the NHL draft by the Montreal Canadiens in Montreal on Thursday, July 7, 2022. (Ryan Remiorz/ The Canadian Press)

With the 62nd overall pick, Hughes grabbed 2024-25 Rookie of the Year Lane Hutson.

Hutson was a revelation this year and won the Calder Memorial Trophy.

Hughes also traded the 13th and 66th picks for Kirby Dach, who has proven he has talent, but also that he can’t seem to stay on the ice.

2023 draft:

Hughes and Gorton’s second draft will go down as a wait-and-see deal with top pick David Reinbacher, goalie Jacob Fowler and lesser Xhekaj, Florian Xhekaj, all failing to make the Habs’ roster consistently.

Potential returns have yet to be cashed in.

However, the two second-round picks traded for Alex Newhook went well.

“Twohook” had 34 points (15 goals and 19 assists) in 2023-24 and 26 points (15 goals, 11 assists) in 2024-25.

He also had a goal and an assist in five playoff games against Washington.

Canadiens Blues Hockey Montreal Canadiens' Alex Newhook (15) handles the puck as St. Louis Blues' Radek Faksa (12) defends during the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, March 25, 2025, in St. Louis. (Jeff Roberson/The Associated Press)

2024 draft:

Enter Demigod.

Ivan Demidov’s pick at number five had a bunch of Habs fans squirming with joy.

Ivan Demidov Ivan Demidov, front left, heads to the podium after being selected by the Montreal Canadiens during the first round of the NHL hockey draft in Las Vegas on June 28, 2024. (Steve Marcus/The Associated Press)

That excitement graduated to near-delusional cackling laughter at the moon levels when he arrived in April.

Just seven games into his career, and no. 93 has got fans hoping for the next Pavel Bure and first cup since ‘93.

The sentimental pick at 70 was also interesting that year, as Hughes and the braintrust went with former captain Saku Koivu’s son Aatos Koivu.

The 19-year-old Koivu remains in Finland playing for TPS Turku.

2025 draft:

Mock draft boards have the Habs picking centreman Carter Bear, right winger Justin Carbonneau, centreman Jack Nesbitt, centreman Cole Reschny and others.

Carbonneau seems a good bet as the Lévis, Que. native comes from the QMJHL and would add a local player.

