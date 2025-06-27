A timeline of Masai Ujiri’s more than decade-long run with the Toronto Raptors

Masai Ujiri is departing after a more than a decade-long career as the president of the Toronto Raptors. Arda Zakarian has more on his legacy.

Masai Ujiri’s exit on Friday as vice-chairman and president of the Toronto Raptors marked the end of a more than decade-long run that delivered the franchise’s first NBA title.

Here’s a look at some of key moments from Ujiri’s time with the Raptors:

May 31, 2013: Ujiri hired as executive vice president and general manager of the Raptors, replacing Bryan Colangelo.

July 10, 2013: Trades Andrea Bargnani to the New York Knicks for Marcus Camby, Steve Novak, Quentin Richardson (via a sign-and-trade), a first-round pick in 2016 and second-round selections in 2014 and 2017.

Dec. 9, 2013: Trades Rudy Gay, Aaron Gray and forward Quincy Acy head to the Sacramento Kings for John Salmons Greivis Vasquez, Patrick Patterson and centre Chuck Hayes.

March 28, 2014: Despite entering the season with an eye on rebuilding, the Raptors clinch their first playoff berth in six years with a 105-103 win over Boston.

April 19, 2014: At a fan rally before Game 1 of the first-round Eastern Conference playoff series against the Brooklyn Nets, Ujiri shouts, “F--- Brooklyn!” to the crowd from the stage. Ujiri apologizes during halftime of Game 1, stating: “Wrong choice of words out there. ... I apologize to kids out there and to the Brooklyn guys.” Ujiri is later US$25,000 by the NBA. Toronto goes in to lose the series in seven games.

June 26, 2015: Trades Vasquez to the Milwaukee Bucks for a 2017 first-round pick (via the Los Angeles Clippers) and the 46th pick (Norman Powell).

June 23, 2016: Selects centre Jakob Poeltl with the No. 9 pick and forward Pascal Siakam at No. 27 in the first round of the NBA draft.

Feb. 14, 2017: Trades Terrence Ross and a 2017 first-round pick to the Orlando Magic for forward Serge Ibaka.

May 11, 2018: Fires head coach Dwane Casey, who was later named NBA Coach of the Year for 2017-18 after Raptors finished the regular season 59-23 but were swept in the second round by LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers for the second straight year.

June 12, 2018: Promotes assistant coach Nick Nurse to the head coaching position.

July 18, 2018: Trades longtime fan favourite and all-star, DeMar DeRozan, along with Poeltl and a protected 2019 first-round pick to the San Antonio Spurs for two-time Defensive Player of the Year and Finals MVP winner Kawhi Leonard and sharpshooter Danny Green.

Feb. 7, 2019: Trades Jonas Valanciunas, Delon Wright, CJ Miles and a 2024 second-round draft pick to the Memphis Grizzlies for centre Marc Gasol.

June 13, 2019: Raptors defeat the Golden State Warriors 114-110 in Game 6 of the NBA Finals to win the franchise’s first championship. Shortly after the win, Ujiri is involved in an altercation with Alameda County sheriff’s deputy Alan Strickland while trying to reach the court. Video later emerges showing the altercation, which was followed by Kyle Lowry pulling Ujiri on to the court and then hugging the Raptors executive. Strickland attempts to sue Ujiri claiming the Toronto GM had injured him, with Ujiri filing a countersuit, but it is eventually dropped as video showed Strickland shoved Ujiri twice before Ujiri pushed back after being told he didn’t have the authority to be on the court.

July 29, 2021: Raptors select Scottie Barnes fourth overall at the NBA draft. He goes on to win rookie of the year honours for the 2021-22 season.

Aug. 6, 2021: Raptors finalize sign-and-trade to send Lowry to Miami Heat in exchange for Goran Dragić and Precious Achiuwa.

April 21, 2023: Raptors fire Nurse after 41-41 season that saw them lose in the play-in tournament to miss the playoffs for the second time in three years.

June 13, 2023: Raptors hire former Memphis assistant Darko Rajakovic as head coach.

Dec. 31, 2023: Trades defensive stalwart O.G. Anunoby, along with Achiuwa and Malachi Flynn to New York for RJ Barrett, Immanuel Quickley and a 2024 second-round pick (via Detroit).

Jan. 19, 2024: Trades all-star forward Siakam with future second-round pick to Indiana Pacers for Bruce Brown, Kira Lewis, Jordan Nwora, two 2024 first-round picks and a conditional 2026 first-round pick.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 27, 2025.

The Canadian Press