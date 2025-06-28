Blue Jays recall infielder Wagner from Triple-A Buffalo, option Roden to minors

Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Alan Roden (18) hits his first career home run against the Atlanta Braves during fifth inning MLB baseball action in Toronto on Tuesday, April 15, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Thomas Skrlj

The Toronto Blue Jays have recalled infielder Will Wagner from Triple-A Buffalo.

In a corresponding move, the Jays optioned outfielder Alan Roden to Buffalo.

Wagner has three home runs and 13 runs batted in 18 games in the minor leagues for Buffalo this season. He also boasts a .268 batting average.

However, he’s batted .186 with two RBIs and 11 hits in 20 games in the majors for Toronto.

Roden was recalled from the minors on May 30 after Anthony Santander was placed on the 10-day injured list.

Roden has hit .206 with one home run and eight RBIs in 42 games for the Jays this season.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 28, 2025.