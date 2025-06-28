Dave Parker, hard-hitting outfielder nicknamed ‘the Cobra,’ dies at 74

Member of the 1979 World Series Championship Pittsburgh Pirates team right fielder Dave Parker attends a celebration honoring the team before a baseball game between the Pittsburgh Pirates and the Atlanta Braves in Pittsburgh, Saturday, May 25, 2024. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

PITTSBURGH — Dave Parker, a hard-hitting outfielder who was set to be inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame next month, has died, the Pittsburgh Pirates announced Saturday. He was 74.

No further details about Parker’s death were immediately available. The Pirates informed the crowd of his death just before the start of their game against the New York Mets and held a moment of silence.

Nicknamed “the Cobra,” the 6-foot-5 Parker made his major league debut in 1973 and played 19 seasons, 11 for the Pirates. He was the NL MVP in 1978, won a World Series with Pittsburgh a year later and then won another championship in 1989 with the Oakland Athletics.

Parker won back-to-back batting titles in 1977 and ’78. He finished his career as a .290 hitter with 339 homers and 1,493 RBIs. He also played for Cincinnati, Milwaukee, the California Angels and Toronto.

Parker was elected to the Hall of Fame by a special committee in December. The induction ceremony in Cooperstown, New York, is set for July 27.

John Perrotto, The Associated Press