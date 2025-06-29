Matthew Knies signs six-year extension with Maple Leafs worth US$46.5M: reports

Toronto Maple Leafs forward Matthew Knies (23) celebrates his goal against the Florida Panthers during third period, round two, game one NHL Stanley Cup playoff hockey action in Toronto on Monday, May 5, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

TORONTO — Matthew Knies is staying in Toronto.

Knies has signed a six-year extension worth US$46.5 million with the Maple Leafs, according to several media reports.

The left-winger had 29 goals and 29 assists in 78 regular-season games for Toronto in the 2024-25 campaign.

He added five goals and two assists in 13 playoff games.

Knies has 44 goals and 50 assists over 161 games over three seasons with the Maple Leafs.

Toronto drafted Knies in the second round, 57th overall, in the 2021 NHL Draft.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 29, 2025.